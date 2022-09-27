WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: September 26, 2022

Also, a former WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champion returned on TV to make her official main roster debut on Raw that took place at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Plus, the Raw Women's Champion was also in action on the show where she booked herself in a gimmick match set for the upcoming PLE - Extreme Rules 2022.

Check out the recap and results from the September 27 episode of Monday Night Raw:

- In the opening segment of Raw, RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair came to the ring with Alexa Bliss and Asuka to have a confrontation with DAMAGE CTRL - Bayley and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.

Bayley said that she wants her RAW Women's Championship match against Belair at Extreme Rules 2022 to be a Ladder Match. The stipulation was straight away accepted for the PLE as the champion had no problems with it.

- RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair (with Alexa Bliss and Asuka) defeated WWE Women's Tag Team Champion IYO SKY (with Bayley and Dakota Kai) in the opening contest of Raw.

Belair sent SKY into her allies, and then hit them with a crossbody over the top rope. SKY jumped back into the ring but Belair quickly planted her with the KOD for the pin to win.

- The Miz brought his own security called The Mizforce on Raw to protect himself from Dexter Lumis.

- Seth Rollins defeated Rey Mysterio after Dominik Mysterio caused a distraction in the match. With the referee distracted, Rhea Ripley attacked Rey at ringside. Seth capitalized on it with a Stomp followed by Peruvian Neck Tie move for the submission win.

- Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano defeated Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) in a tag team match. Gargano took Theory out with a superkick followed by an over-the-top-rope DDT for the pin to win.

- In a backstage segment, Finn Balor wanted to be in AJ Styles' corner for the latter's match against Sami Zayn, but AJ declined the offer.

- Braun Strowman called out Chad Gable and challenged him to a match in Gable's hometown. Mr. Money In The Bank Austin Theory interrupted and informed that Gable will compete against Braun next week, while Otis will take on Johnny Gargano on next week's show.

- Omos (with MVP) defeated Joey Gibson and Greg Lister in a 1-on-2 Handicap Match with his Tree Slam.

- The Mizforce was seen knocked out in the backstage area after being victims to an attack by an anonymous person. Dexter Lumis then found The Miz and choked him out again with The Silencer submission.

- Former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion and the wife of Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae made her main roster debut with a win over Nikki A.S.H. After a backstabber, LeRae ascended to the top and delivered a swinging neck breaker for a pin-fall win.

- Sami Zayn (with Solo Sikoa) defeated AJ Styles in the next match. While the referee was distracted, Sikoa hit Styles with a Uranage on the apron, allowing Zayn to hit the Helluva Kick for the pin to win.

After the match, Finn Balor arrived at the ring and urged AJ to join Judgment Day, once again in response to which, Styles gave Balor the middle finger. This resulted in Judgment Day attacking Styles in the ring.

- It was announced that DX will celebrate their 25-Year Anniversary on the Season Premiere of RAW in two weeks.

- Matt Riddle defeated Damian Priest (with Judgment Day's Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley and Dominik) in the main event of Raw. Priest delivered the South of Heaven finisher but Riddle kicked out of it.

Riddle suddenly delivered a jumping knee to the face and rolled up Priest for the pin-fall win. After the match, Judgment Day pounced on Riddle for an attack but Edge made his return and made the save.

The WWE Hall of Famer spear-ed both Priest and Balor and then challenged Finn Balor to an "I Quit" Match at Extreme Rules 2022 to end the show.