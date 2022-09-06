WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: September 5, 2022

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions also featured in a match while WWE Hall of Famer Edge was attacked by Judgment Day faction's newest member. Also, a monstrous return occurred on the Monday Night Raw show that took place at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Check out the recap, results and highlights from the September 5th episode of Monday Night RAW:

- RAW kicked off with WWE Hall Of Famer Edge calling out Dominik Mysterio to explain his actions at Clash At The Castle as he kicked below the belt and clotheslined his father.

Rey Mysterio came out instead and apologized on behalf of Dominik. He wanted Edge to forgive Dominik but Edge wanted to Dominik can stand for himself.

Rhea Ripley came out and said that Dom is no longer Rey's little boy as she made him into a man. Judgment Day - Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and the newest member Dominik then attacked Edge and injured his leg. Rey wanted to help Edge but Dominik stopped his father from doing so.

- The Miz and Ciampa were getting interviewed outside the arena when a car was spotted upside down hinting at a return of former Universal Champion Braun Strowman.

- The New Day vs. Alpha Academy vs. Los Lotharios vs. Street Profits in a Fatal-4-Way Match was the Opening Contest of Raw that ended in a No Contest as Braun Strowman returned and attacked all of them. The Monster Among Men powerslammed Angelo Dawkins through the announce table to end the segment.

- WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop in a non-title tag team match. Doudrop missed a second turnbuckle move while Aliyah tackled Nikki on the floor. Rodriguez brought Doudrop out of the corner and delivered the Tejana Bomb for the pin to win.

- Austin Theory blamed Tyson Fury for not getting to cash-in his Money In The Bank contract at Clash At The Castle, but he still has some unfinished business with Roman Reigns. He also plans to soon cash-in and become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

- Kevin Owens defeated Mr. Money In The Bank Bank Austin Theory in the next match. After a back-and-forth going, Owens hit a pop-up powerbomb followed by the stunner to get the pin-fall win.

- In a backstage interview, the graphics showed that Ciampa got his first name back and he'll now go by the name of Tommaso Ciampa.

- Dakota Kai and IYO SKY announced that they will get a rematch against Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah for the Women's Tag Team Titles, next week.

Kai and IYO alongside their leader Bayley confronted the Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair in the ring as Bayley wanted to get a championship opportunity. Nothing regarding the title match was announced in the segment.

- Johnny Gargano revealed that he will return to in-ring action, next week.

- Damian Priest (with Finn Balor, Dominik, and Rhea Ripley) defeated Rey Mysterio in a singles contest. Priest floored Rey with a huge lariat and followed up with a South of Heaven to get the pin-fall win.

After the match, Ripley announced that Dominik Mysterio will face Edge next week and put him back into retirement.

- Braun Strowman announced that nobody is safe from him as he will appear on Friday's SmackDown.

- Matt Riddle challenged Seth Rollins to a rematch but the match was denied by The Visionary.

- Bobby Lashley (c) defeated The Miz in a Steel Cage Match to retain the United States Championship in the main event of Raw. The Miz climbed on top of the cage, trying to escape the structure. When he looked down, Dexter Lumis was laying on his back on the arena floor, sticking his head out from under the ring.

Miz climbed back into the cage in fear. Lashley took the opportunity to hit him with a spear to get the pin-fall win. After the match, Dexter Lumis choked out Miz with The Silence submission to end the show.