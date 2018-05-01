WWE Monday Night Raw results with video highlights: April 30, 2018

Roman Reigns opened this week’s Raw, as the commentators talked about the result at Greatest Royal Rumble and said he was the real winner. According to many, it was due to referee’s decision, he did not win the Universal title.

Reigns’ promo was quickly interrupted by Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn. The trio came down to attack a helpless Big Dog, who was later saved by Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman.

Later, Elias came down to the ring for his usual cutscene song segment and like always he was booed by the audience. Bobby Roode came down to the ring to have a rematch from last week’s WWE Raw. When Roode was in full control of the match, Elias played dirty games and shoved his opponent into the top turnbuckle. Roode injured himself as the referee called the match off.

Next up, Sasha Banks had a singles fight against Ruby Riott. Before this match on Raw, she was asked if the problems with Bayley were solved to which she gave a negative answer. Moving on to the match, Sasha missed the double knee spot and got distracted by the members of the Riott Squad. While, Ruby Riott then hit a Riott Kick on Sasha to pick up the win.

After what happened in the opening segment of WWE Raw, we received a six-man tag team match between Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn against the team of Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley, and Roman Reigns. The face team picked up the win after Reigns neutralized Mahal with a spear. While, Owens missed a cannonball on Strowman to digest a Running Powerslam.

Later on the show, Natalya had a singles matchup against Mickie James after a fallout from last week. Nattie was about to make Mickie tap out after she locker her with the Sharpshooter, but Alexa Bliss tried to distract her and failed. Ronda Rousey shoved her off the ring apron, plus with Nia Jax also coming down to the ring, Bliss ran away from the ringside area. After all the drama around the ring Natalya picked up the win with a simple roll up.

The Authors of Pain picked up another dominant win against Jean-Paul and Francois after they hit the Last Chapter. While, Baron Corbin had a singles fight against No Way Jose only to be interrupted by Titus Worldwide. Jose took advantage of it and rolled Corbin up for the win.

By virtue of an earlier confrontation on WWE Raw, Seth Rollins and Finn Balor locked horns in an Intercontinental Championship match in the main event. Balor hit the Sling Blade and a dropkick to set Rollins up for the Coup De Grace. But, the champ was able to escape the finisher and hit a superkick on Balor. After this, he delivered the Curb Stomp on Balor to win the match and retain his title to finish Raw.