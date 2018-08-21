WWE Monday Night Raw results with video highlights: August 20, 2018

WWE Raw opened with the arrival of the new Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who received a mix reaction from the Brooklyn Crowd. The Big Dog claimed he is a strong champion and hence did not back down from a title defense on the show. Finn Balor, who hadn't got a chance for the Universal title was chosen by Reigns to meet him later in the show. But, Baron Corbin interrupted and claimed that will not happen.

However, Kurt Angle showed up and confirmed the main event match between Roman Reigns and Finn Balor. Meanwhile, he also booked Corbin in the opening match against Bobby Lashley. Corbin was able to get momentum by hitting a chokeslam backbreaker. But the Dominator came back after putting Corbin's face hard into the mat for the victory.

Next up, Dean Ambrose competed in his first match on Raw after his return from injury. He was up against Dolph Ziggler in a non-title bout. Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre were present at ringside which meant there was a brawl about break. Rollins hit a suicide dive to take out McIntyre. Inside the ring, Ambrose ducked a superkick and hit the Dirty Deeds to get the win.

Later, Triple H was present on this week's WWE Raw and came out to the ring to remind us about October 8th, the day when he goes one-on-one against The Undertaker. The Game talked about how the young talents always motivate him toget back into wrestling and he promised to deliver a classic at the upcoming Super Show Down against the Deadman.

Stephanie McMahon was also present on WWE Raw. She hosted a presentation segment to hand over the WWE Raw women's championship to Ronda Rousey. A verbal confrontation broke out between the pair and Stephanie blamed Ronda for hurting people's arms. So in response to that Ronda locked the arm-bar on the commissioner.

Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Ember Moon competed in a match against The Riott Squad. Ringside shenanigans helped Ruby Riott to hit the Riott Kick for the win. While, Titus Worldwide had another match against Authors of Pain in which the latter team picked up the win by double teaming on Apollo Crews.

Later, Elias was out to have a musical performance only to be interrupted by Curt Hawkins. These two competed in a match which handed the 219th consecutive loss for Hawkins. Elias hit the Drift Away to get the win. Meanwhile, WWE Raw tag team champions competed in singles contests. Bo Dallas lost to Scott Dawson and Axel came up short against Dash Wilder.

As per earlier announcement, Roman Reigns defended his Universal title against Finn Balor in the main event of Raw. The Big Dog was able to counter a Coup De Grace and converted it to a spear to retain the title.

After the match, Braun Strowman wanted to cash in the MITB briefcase. But The Shield reunited together to prevent him from doing so and delivered the triple powerbomb on Strowman through the announce table to end the show.