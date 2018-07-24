WWE Monday Night Raw results with video highlights: July 23, 2018

Vince McMahon kicked off Raw and welcomed Triple H and Stephanie McMahon to the ring to make a historic announcement. The commissioner of Raw as expected confirmed that for the first time ever an all-women PPV will take place on October 28. All the women from Raw, Smackdown and NXT will perform in it creating history.

Next up, the B-Team defended the WWE Raw tag team titles against Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt. Hardy was on the verge of getting the pinfall with a Twist of Fate but Dallas interrupted and broke the count. He later pushed Hardy into Wyatt to create a distraction. This allowed Axel to pin Hardy for the win. After the match, Hardy and Wyatt attacked B-Team from behind.

Later on the show, Sasha Banks and Bayley were over the moon with the announcement of an All-women PPV event. They tried to sort out their differences with another tag team match against Samantha Simon and Karen Lunde. Bayley hit a knee on her opponent for Banks to lock in the Bank Statement for the win. The pair embraced to end the segment.

Next up, Braun Strowman made an appearance to cut a promo only to be interrupted by Kevin Owens. He brought out Baron Corbin to handle Strowman's anger issues. He let Jinder Mahal appear in front of Strowman to help him with Nirvana. But the angry Strowman delivered a beatdown to Mahal and Singh before he left the ring.

Finn Balor had a match against Drew McIntyre on WWE Raw for the first time. Balor was in full control of the match and went for the Coup De Grace but Dolph Ziggler tripped him off the rope. Seth Rollins ran out to stop the double team attack on Balor.

So the WWE Raw GM announced a tag team match where Seth Rollins teamed up with Finn Balor to take on Ziggler and McIntyre. McIntyre was neutralized at ringside as Rollins connected with the Stomp on Ziggler to get the pinfall win.

Authors of Pain wanted more competition on Raw. Unfortunately, Titus Worldwide appeared to have a confrontation yet again. Thereafter, a brawl broke out between the two teams to end the segment. Meanwhile, Tyler Breeze competed in a rematch against Mojo Rawley from last week. Rawley hit the Alabama Slam to get an easy win.

Ember Moon picked up an easy win against Liv Morgan. She countered a superplex from Morgan to hit the Eclipse off the top rope to get the pinfall. Mickie James had another singles contest against Natalya with Alexa Bliss at ringside distracting the latter one constantly. This allowed Mickie to connect with the Mick Kick for the victory.

Bobby Lashley squared off against Roman Reigns in the main event. Reigns went for the superman punch but Lashley converted it to a full nelson slam. He then delivered a suplex to Reigns on the floor and connected with a spear. But Reigns kicked out of that and countered with another superman punch.

The solid contest ended with Reigns delivering a spear on Lashley for the win. Lashley and Reigns showed respect to each other to end the show. Roman Reigns will now face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at Summerslam.