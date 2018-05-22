Strowman's win, Ronda's contract: WWE Monday Night Raw results with video highlights (May 21)

The build up for the Money in the Bank PPV continued. The roster flew to New York all the way from the United Kingdom for the night. There was an MITB qualifying match on the show as well as fresh feuds in-store. Check out what transpired on this week’s flagship show happenings from the Times Union Center in Albany, New York:

WWE Raw kicked off with Kurt Angle who informed us about a contract signing later the night. Stephanie McMahon came out, all of a sudden and spoke about Kurt's favoritism towards Roman Reigns. The latter one came out in the midst of thunderous boos to confront Stephanie. Kevin Owens also came out to thank Stephanie for giving him an opportunity on the Raw roster.

The commissioner took this opportunity to book a match between Owens and Reigns in the opening contest of WWE Raw. The Big Dog was in firm control of the match when Jinder Mahal interfered. The contest got disqualified as Owens and Mahal double teamed against Reigns. Seth Rollins ran out to save the day.

Another impromptu tag team match started right away when Rollins and Reigns teamed up against Owens and Mahal. Reigns neutralized Mahal with a Superman Punch. This allowed Rollins to hit Owens with a Curb Stomp to pick up the win. But Mahal did not let them celebrate. He interrupted by cracking a chair on their back.

Sami Zayn brought the Lashley sisters on WWE Raw for an interview. Three men came out disguised as Cathy, Francis and Jessica to talk rubbish about their brother. Bobby Lashley came out to no reactions from the crowd. He attacked all four inside the ring using a broom and shoved them off the ring.

Next up, Alexa Bliss had a singles match against Ember Moon on WWE Raw. Bliss took firm control of the match by applying an arm-bar to Moon. But Moon countered it by hitting a drop-kick to Bliss. Mickie James tried to interfere but the referee ejected her from ringside. Moon hit the Eclipse on Bliss, thereafter to pick up the win.

The B-Team picked up a win against Breezango with back suplex/neckbreaker combo. Baron Corbin picked up another win against No Way Jose by hitting the End of Days. Dolph Ziggler hit a superkick on Chad Gable to pick up the win in their match.

In the anticipated contract signing, Ronda Rousey appeared to confirm the MITB title match against Nia Jax. Stephanie McMahon managed this segment by taunting Rousey. She doubted whether Rousey will be able to lock in the arm-bar on Nia. Rousey promised to do that to take the title away and signed the contract before leaving the ring.

Natalya, Dana Brooke, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan competed in a Fatal 4-Way MITB qualifying match. Natalya won this one by locking in the Sharpshooter on Logan. Elias and Bobby Roode had another singles matchup on WWE Raw. This time, Roode got caught in the Drift Away to digest a loss.

Finn Balor and Braun Strowman squared off in a match against each other in the main event of WWE Raw. Strowman hit hard on the ring post while going for a running shoulder. Balor took this opportunity to hit the Coup De Grace. But, the monster was right up in his feet. He caught Balor and hit two Running Powerslams for the win.