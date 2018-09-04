WWE Monday Night Raw results with video highlights: September 3, 2018

Shawn Michaels and Undertaker were in the house to talk about Super Show Down, while Bella Twins returned to in-ring action against The Riott Squad. Plus, the WWE Raw tag team championships were on the line.

Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, and Dolph Ziggler kicked off this week's edition of Raw. Strowman cut a strong heel promo before The Shield's music hit the arena. The trio of Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins headed to the ring to start a brawl with the heel trio.

The brawl was so intesnse that the acting GM had to send the entire Raw roster to separate the six men in the ring and later security arrived to escort The Shield out of the arena to end the segments.

Next up, The Bella Twins were in action against The Riott Squad in the opening contest of Raw. Nikki Bella attempted to finish Sarah Logan just as the match started with her finishing move, but Logan pulled her hair to take control of the match. Later, Brie gave a hot tag to Nikki who wrenched Morgan with a devastating forearm and connected with the Rack Attack 2.0 to pick up the win.

Later, Chad Gable teamed up with Bobby Roode to take on The Ascension. Gable picked up the win for his team with a missile dropkick followed by a bridged suplex on Viktor.

Meanwhile, Authors of Pain received a new manager by their side in the form of Drake Maverick. Later AOP defeated the team of Keith Thompson and Jimmy James with a Super Collider.

Next up, in a tag team contest, Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler attacked The Revival, who were the original contenders for the WWE Raw tag team championships. McIntyre and Ziggler came out to challenge the B-Team after beating up Revival. Axel hit the Perfect Plex on Ziggler, but McIntyre broke the pinfall. He then gave a slam and threw Dallas out of the ring. Then Ziggler and McIntyre hit the Claymore-Zigzag combo to win the tag titles.

Later, as always, Elias was out for a musical display on Raw, but Alexa Bliss interrupted him. She wanted a special song for her in the hometown of Columbus. Ronda Rousey along with Natalya also arrived at the scene for the scheduled matchup with Bliss to add further interruption.

Bliss competed in a match against Natalya to win via the arm-bar and took cheap shots on Rousey after the match and threw her into the barricade to end the segment.

Later, The Undertaker returned on Raw to interrupt Shawn Michaels, who also made a return to the WWE for a promo. HBK picked Triple H to defeat Undertaker in the upcoming Super Show Down match. Undertaker responded by saying that he will eat him alive. So if he comes out of retirement, Michaels' fight will be against the Undertaker. Well, that was the speculations when the segment happened. The rumour was that Michaels would return to in-ring action at Super Show Down.

Next up, Sasha Banks and Bayley took on the team of Dana Brooke and Ember Moon. Dana lost the match with a simple roll-up and announced that she quits Titus Worldwide.

Later, Bobby Lashley had a verbal segment with Jinder Mahal on Raw and it ended terribly for him as Kevin Owens came from behind and delivered an apron powerbomb.

In the main event of WWE Raw, Braun Strowman took on Finn Balor. Strowman won the match delivering a Running Powerslam on Balor, quickly.

After the match, Strowman, McIntyre, and Ziggler ganged up on him. But The Shield arrived after they got released by security. The heel superstars joined hands to deliver beatdowns on the trio, who were left lying on their back as the show came to a close.