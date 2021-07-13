WWE Money in the Bank 2021: New Title Match and Ladder Match participant announced

This means she also becomes the seventh overall participant with just one slot from the Blue brand left vacant for the upcoming match to be contested for a Women’s Championship match opportunity.

Company official Sonya Deville took to social media earlier this morning to announce that Natalya will be one of the competitors in the ladder match at this Sunday’s pay-per-view event.

“With all the changes and challengers for #MITB and #Smackdown, I will be the one to establish some consistency for this Sunday and there is NO ONE more consistent than 1/2 of our @WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions… @natbynature. Nattie, welcome to the MITB Ladder Match!”," Deville wrote on Twitter.

You have great taste, @SonyaDevilleWWE. I don’t care how I get in the match. All I care about is climbing that ladder for our team & winning every piece of gold I can win in @wwe. I’m gonna bring home the briefcase for us & I’ll be dedicating my win at #MITB 2 you, @TaminaSnuka! https://t.co/kqV2jssTUG — Nattie (@NatbyNature) July 12, 2021

Natalya joins Liv Morgan, Zelina Vega, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross A.S.H, Asuka, and Naomi as the competitors in the ladder match with only one spot from the blue brand now left to fill. A spoiler is also available regarding who will take that spot.

Sonya Deville herself is being rumoured to capture the eighth position as she could make her in-ring return during the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match.

Back in mid-June, reports circulated that Deville began to train for her comeback to the ring. Now Fightful Select reports that a significant push has been made to have Deville involved in Sunday’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match, and at this point, she could be 'penciled in' for the match.

WWE sources expect the former The Absolution member to return to the ring as she has been training for this return for a few months now. People within WWE gave “glowing reviews” to her for how she handled things in the stalker case incident and the way she’s worked her new official's role in the company.

In more news for 2021 Money In The Bank, WWE has moved the RAW Tag Team Titles match to the PPV event, where the champs AJ Styles and Omos will defend their RAW Tag Team Titles against Erik and Ivar - The Viking Raiders, this Sunday night.

The match was originally announced to take place on next Monday’s live edition of RAW from Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center.

During RAW, Ivar defeated AJ Styles in singles action, while Omos made his singles debut with a win over Erik. WWE initially announced the title match for next week’s RAW, but once the Omos vs. Erik match was over, it was announced that the titles will be on the line this Sunday at the PPV.

WWE Money In The Bank 2021 pay-per-view will go down, live from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The match card for the night following Raw stands as follows:

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match: Ricochet vs. Riddle vs. John Morrison vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins vs. King Shinsuke Nakamura

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match: Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya vs. 1 SmackDown Superstar TBA

Universal Title Match: WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE Title Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: The Viking Raiders vs. AJ Styles and Omos (c)