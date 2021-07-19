WWE Money in the Bank 2021 results, recap and highlights

Plus, the Universal Title Match from SmackDown served as the main event of the show that took place at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Check out the results, recap and highlights of 2021 Money In The Bank PPV event:

Kick-off Pre Show Match

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match: The Usos vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio (c)

Jimmy Uso was all set for a Frogsplash on Rey off the top rope, but Dominik prevented the move. Jey took out Dominik and the pair rolled out to the floor.

Meanwhile, Jimmy rolled up Rey for the pin as Jey assisted the pin from the apron, ensuring Rey couldn't kick out of the three count and helped the Usos secure the pin-fall win to win the blue brand tag titles for the fifth time.

Money In The Bank 2021 Main Show:

Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Tamina Snuka

The finishing sequence of the match saw the other 7 Superstars bury Alexa Bliss (who was showcasing a lot of supernatural powers throughout the match) under a bunch of ladders at ringside.

The competitors sans Nikki Cross then climbed three ladders in the ring and started to brawl on top of the ladder. Cross then ran in through the middle ladder where Liv was standing to unhook the briefcase and got the win.

A life less ordinary, led by an ordinary girl with huge dreams. For the women who came before me. For the women whose sweat and tears went into this



For the 10 year old Scottish girl looking out at the rain, I almost flew. I’m almost a superhero,I’m definitely Nikki in the bank! https://t.co/XFcLGm0Eyx — Nikki A.S.H , ALMOST SUPER HERO (@NikkiCrossWWE) July 19, 2021

The remaining Superstars continued to brawl and they only realized that the winner has been crowned after the announcement was made.

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: Erik and Ivar - The Viking Raiders vs. AJ Styles and Omos (c)

Following a big splash in the corner, Erik and Ivar hit The Viking Experience finisher on AJ but Omos shoved Erik into Ivar to break the pin-fall attempt. Omos then hit the big two-hand chokeslam on Erik for the pin to retain the tag titles.

WWE Title Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

After starting well, Kofi Kingston was dropped with a Dominator move by Lashley. Instead of pinning Kofi, Lashley planted Kofi with two more dominators.

The boos got louder as Lashley taunted the crowd before he applied The Hurt Lock to choke out Kofi. Since Kofi failed to respond in the end, the referee announced Lashley as the winner who retained the title via TKO.

RAW Women’s Title Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

Flair slammed Ripley’s head into the ring post before trapping her legs between the ring post and the steel steps. Flair kicked it hard on several occasions to leave the champion in a hurt state.

Ripley screamed in pain as Flair applied the Figure-Four Leglock in the middle of the ring before bridging into the Figure-Eight. Ripley tapped out to the submission as Flair became the new Raw Women's Champion.

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match: Riddle vs. Kevin Owens vs. King Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre vs. John Morrison vs. Big E vs. Seth Rollins

Drew McIntyre was in a commanding position in the match when he was attacked by Jinder Mahal's friends Veer and Shanky. They took McIntyre at ringside where Mahal was waiting with a steel chair.

Mahal then destroyed the Scottish Warrior with chair shots and ordered Veer and Shanky to drag McIntyre to the back as he was taken out of the equation of the MITB Ladder Match.

The finishing sequence witnessed Owens delivering a Stunner on Nakamura before powerbomb-ing Ricochet. But Rollins then powerbomb-ed Owens from the ring through a ladder that was bridged from the apron to the announce table.

Big E came from behind and hit a Big Ending to Rollins from the top of a ladder before climbing through it to unhook the briefcase for the win.

WWE Universal Title Match: Edge vs. Roman Reigns (c)

The back and forth encounter witnessed the match referee Charles Robinson getting accidentally taken out after which the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Usos tried to interfere in favor of Roman Reigns. But the former champions, The Mysterios prevented them from doing so.

Edge applied the Crossface Submission on Reigns as he was inching closer for a win but suddenly Seth Rollins hit the ring and broke the hold with a kick to the back of the head.

The match wasn't disqualified as the referee was down and he never saw it happening. Rollins made his exit after which Edge gained back momentums forcing him to come back.

Edge kicked Rollins out to the floor, but Roman Reigns took advantage of the distraction and hit Edge with a Spear for the pin to retain his title.

After the match, Rollins hit the ring and beat up Edge before having a face-off with Reigns. Edge then attacked Rollins as the duo continued brawling at ringside. They eventually disappeared to the backstage area.

Roman Reigns then took the mic and commanded the whole world to acknowledge him. That’s when John Cena’s music hit the arena as the crowd literally erupted.

The sixteen-time world champion rushed to the ring to have a stare-down with Roman Reigns in the middle of the ring. WWE Money In The Bank 2021 then went off the air with Cena posing for the crowd from the turnbuckles as Reigns watched from behind.