WWE Money in the Bank 2022: Match card, Date, Start Time in India, TV Channel and Live Streaming Info

The MITB 2022 also marks the final PLE stop for the two biggest brands of the promotion before the summer's biggest event - SummerSlam 2022.

The 13th edition of the MITB PLE will be headlined by the ladder matches - featuring eight superstars from the men's and women's division with a future title opportunity up for grabs.

WWE Money In The Bank: Full List of Winners From Every MITB Match, Successful Cash-in & Other Records

As it stands, five superstars from the men's category have confirmed their spots in the MITB ladder match, while six women have been confirmed for their match with the remaining slots to be filled in the two shows in the lead up to the PLE.

Apart from the two gimmick based fights, several title bouts including the Tag Team Championship unification matchup, US Championship, SmackDown and RAW Women's Championship matches will take place during the event.

MITB 2022 will feature the likes of Ronda Rousey, Seth Rollins, Asuka, Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, Omos, Alexa Bliss and other top superstars from the red and blue brands of the WWE.

Here is all you need to know about WWE Money in the Bank 2022:

WWE Money in the Bank 2022 Venue, Date and Timing When and where is WWE Money in the Bank 2022 taking place? The event is set to take place on Saturday (July 2) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. However, due to time difference, the event will take place on Sunday (July 3) morning in India. What time does WWE Money in the Bank 2022 start? The event starts at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET (Saturday, July 2) | 12 AM GMT (Sunday, July 3). In India, the show will start at 5:30 AM IST (Sunday, July 3). WWE Money in the Bank 2022 Telecast and Live Streaming Info Where and how to watch WWE Money in the Bank 2022 in India? In India, Sony Pictures Sports Network has the rights to telecast all WWE shows. So, Sony TEN 1 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) are the channels that will broadcast the event, while Sony LIV will live stream the PLE. How to watch WWE Money in the Bank 2022 in USA and rest of the world? In the US, NBC's Peacock streaming service is the destination for viewers and if you are outside of the US, you can watch Money in the Bank 2022 on the WWE Network as usual. Will there be a repeat telecast of WWE Money in the Bank 2022 PLE in India? Yes, the MITB 2022 will be shown on repeat on Sunday (July 3) at 10 AM IST on Sony Sports Network via Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 4. WWE Money In The Bank 2022 Match Card (As it stands) ● Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Carmella ● Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Omos vs. Sami Zayn vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD ● Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Lacey Evans vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Asuka vs. Shotzi vs. TBD vs. TBD ● SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Natalya ● Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) ● United States Championship Match: Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley * Card Subject to change