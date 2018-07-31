WWE: Nikki Bella reportedly moves out of John Cena’s house

WWE Universe were given reason for the break-up through various sources. But, in the end when Total Bellas started airing on the E Network it gave an in-depth state of their relationship. John Cena was not open to having a baby with Nikki Bella and that was the primary reason for the split.

As soon as Nikki Bella wanted to get separated from her man, John Cena reconsidered his decision. This kept the much-anticipated wedding back on track. But then again Nikki was the only one interested in the wedding, while John was busy with his film and wrestling career.

It was the second and final split between the pair. We have to note that Nikki Bella was still staying in John Cena's house in San Diego, even during the split as they were trying to sort out their differences for the past couple of months. But apparently, that could not bring out any positive outcome.

TMZ Sports gave the latest update on the much-talked relationship. Nikki Bella is reportedly moving out of the house that Cena once gifted her. This confirms that their reconciliation failed to bring out any bright conclusion. They were previously spotted spending time together in Florida for the same purpose.

Check out further updates regarding this courtesy of stillrealtous.com,

"John and Nikki have been attempting to reconcile, but it looks like Nikki will be taking a step away from John. TMZ is reporting that Nikki Bella has started shopping for her own home in the La Jolla area of San Diego. She has been staying at Cena’s house in the area while he’s been traveling to China."

The source also disclosed that Nikki Bella already started searching a property in beautiful San Diego. It should have 4 bedrooms, tight security and a pool inside it. The former Divas Champion had moved out of their birthplace in Phoenix, Arizona, some time ago.

She is trying to 'figure herself out' in order to get the freedom back which was confirmed by Brie Bella. Apparently, John Cena is still open to the idea of marriage. But her former girl-friend might have no intentions to get into it after going through a series of troublesome encounters in life.