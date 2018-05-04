WWE: No men’s division title changes happening at Backlash PPV

Plus, the Superstar Shakeup also played a key role as it changed the roster, drastically. So, WWE was forced to announce some of the cross-brand matches, where superstars from Raw will be seen colliding with the Smackdown superstars. Despite this, the match card looks quite stacked and hopefully, the PPV can over-achieve, once again.

There will be five championship matches on the card including the WWE Championship, US Championship, Intercontinental Championship, Raw Women's Championship and SmackDown Women's Championship. And according to the betting odds which were out there are hints that some titles will change hands. (courtesy NoDQ.com)

AJ Styles (c) +160 vs. Shinsuke Nakamura -210 (favourite)

Roman Reigns -460 (favorite) vs. Samoa Joe +320

Nia Jax (c) -750 (favorite) vs. Alexa Bliss +450

Daniel Bryan -350 (favorite) vs. Big Cass +250

Carmella (c) +145 vs. Charlotte Flair -185 (favourite)

Seth Rollins (c) -475 (favourite) vs. The Miz +325

Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley -475 (favorites) vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (+325)

However, reports from cagesideseats.com suggest that no title changes will be seen at the Backlash PPV despite what the odds show. AJ Styles starts underdog in the title match after it was made a no disqualification contest. But, he will still retain the title defeating Shinsuke Nakamura. This might allow starting a new feud against Samoa Joe for WWE Championship.

When one battle ends for @WWERomanReigns, another one begins... and that new battle is with THIS MAN @SamoaJoe at #WWEBacklash! #RAW pic.twitter.com/lYEU1AD9hJ — WWE (@WWE) May 1, 2018

Jeff Hardy won the United States Championship from Jinder Mahal a week after Wrestlemania 34. He also successfully defended it at Greatest Royal Rumble event. But, the title run has been slated to be a long term one and we can't expect him to drop the title, abruptly as this would harm his strong character. So, Orton will not be able to win the title back.

Furthermore, there's no point to let The Miz win and send the Intercontinental Championship to Smackdown Live. The A-lister should go to the WWE title picture, by passing over the mid-card title. Rollins will retain it and go on the European tour as the champion. However, rumours suggest that it will be Finn Balor who will take the title away from the Architect in near future.