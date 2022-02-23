WWE NXT 2.0 results, recap and highlights: February 22, 2022

Plus, the reigning champion of the NXT brand received his next challenger in the form of a Raw Superstar in the main event match of the show which took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Check out the recap and results from the February 22 episode of WWE NXT 2.0:

– NXT Champion Bron Breakker had a confrontation with Dolph Ziggler to kick things off for the show. Ziggler had some bold claims on winning the scheduled main event match against Tommason Ciampa while Bron gets the night off.

Ziggler also claimed when he’s done with Ciampa, he will come straight after NXT Title held by Bron.

– Grayson Waller (with Sanga) defeated LA Knight in the opening contest of NXT. As LA went for his BFT finisher, Sanga reached up from the floor and held Waller’s arm to prevent the move from being executed.

Waller used the distraction and rolled up LA with a handful of tights to get the win out of nowhere.

– Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray defeated Amari Miller and Lash Legend to proceed to the next round of the NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. KLR knocked Miller off the apron as Shirai landed with a moonsault on Lash to get the pin to win.

– Dante Chan was defeated by Duke Hudson after the latter connected with a big Razor’s Edge powerbomb in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

– Pete Dunne had a confrontation with the reigning NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes to hype up their match scheduled for next week.

After this segment, Cameron Grimes defeated Trick Williams in a singles contest in a short match after connecting with his Cave-In finisher.

– Nikkita Lyons made her in-ring debut with a win over Kayla Inlay. Lyons hit a big spinning roundhouse kick and then performed a split over Inlay for the pin to win.

– Imperium (Gunther and NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner) and Creed Brothers came face-to-face in the ring and got into a brawl.

Gunther (fka WALTER) took out his opponents and cornered Diamond Mine's Malcolm Bivens but Solo Sikoa ran out to the ring and provided backup. Sikoa dropped Gunther with a slam in the middle of the ring.

– Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter defeated Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley to advance to the next round of the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. Tatum suffered the pin-fall loss after digesting a Superkick and a 450-Splash from Catanzaro.

After the match, Ivy turned on Tatum and choked her with the Dragon Sleeper submission hold. Diamond Mine's Roderick Strong had to call out Ivy to break the hold.

– Dolph Ziggler defeated Tommaso Ciampa in the main event match after the Camera Man attacked Ciampa. He was then revealed to be Ziggler's tag team partner Robert Roode.

Ziggler capitalized by hitting a Superkick on Ciampa for the pin to win. The two heels tried to gang up on Ciampa after the match but Bron Breakker came out to fend off the attack.

Bron also proposed a Tag Team Match for next week – Ziggler and Roode vs. Bron and Ciampa. The match is apparently on as the two teams fought out around the ring to send the show off-air.