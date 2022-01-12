WWE NXT 2.0 results, recap and highlights: January 11, 2022

Also on the Tuesday Night show, Solo Sikoa’s undefeated streak continued but he experienced something mythical courtesy of Boa.

Plus, Pete Dunne received his apparent farewell from his NXT duties via a loss at the hands of his current rival, while the NXT Champion sent a message to the WWE Universe on the show that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Check out the recap and results from the January 11 episode of WWE NXT 2.0:

– Bron Breakker celebrated his NXT Championship victory over Tommaso Ciampa in the opening segment. It was revealed that Ciampa gave his blessings to the new champion. Bron ended the short promo by saying that he’d prove himself to be a fighting Champion, every week.

"I will prove why I earned this championship each and EVERY week!"#WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe pic.twitter.com/G6RGBXNAgS — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 12, 2022

– Santos Escabor (with Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde of Legado del Fantasma) defeated Xyon Quinn in the first match of the night.

Elektra Lopez was present at ringside who was tending to Quinn but she turned on him with a low-blow.

Escobar put Quinn away with the Phantom Driver to win the match. Per the stipulation of the contest, Escobar will now have Lopez by his side on NXT.

– Cameron Grimes defeated Damon Kemp in a short matchup. After a crossbody, Grimes connected with his Cave-In finisher for the pin to win.

– Von Wagner was fined and suspended by the WWE Disciplinary Committee for his attack on Andre Chase University students. By the end of the night, that suspension was lifted as Wagner paid the fine to WWE officials.

– Malik Blade and Edris Enofe defeated Joe Gacy and Harland via DQ in a 2022 WWE NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Qualifier.

Harland launched Enofe into the barrier and continued slamming Blade face-first into the turnbuckles over and over as the referee called for the disqualification outcome.

– Tony D’Angelo defeated Pete Dunne in a Crowbar on a Pole Match. Tony brought a chair into the ring and sent Dunne face-first into it. Tony grabbed the crowbar and leveled Dunne with it to get the pin-fall win over the former NXT UK Champion.

– WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose featured in a number of photoshoots as she bragged about the Toxic Attraction faction ruling NXT Women’s Division.

We also heard from NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin who claimed to be unstoppable. Later, Kay Lee Ray destroyed the photoshoot sets of Mandy Rose indicating a future title feud.

– Indi Hartwell, Persia Pirotta and Wendy Choo (formerly known Mei Yeng debuted a new character) defeated Kacy Catanzaro, Kayden Carter, and Amari Miller in a six-woman tag team match.

Persia scooped Miller onto her shoulders and tagged in Indi. Persia dropped Miller into the mat making way for Indi to connect with a top rope elbow to the back of the neck for the pin to win.

– Solo Sikoa vs. Boa ended in a Double Count-Out as the two competitors continued brawling at ringside. After the match, the duo brawled through the warehouse area of the building.

Boa suddenly transformed into the Dark Boa character and shot a fireball in Sikoa’s face as the officials ran down to check Sikoa.

– Trick Williams and NXT North American & Cruiserweight Champion Carmelo Hayes held a moment of silence for ending Roderick Strong’s Cruiserweight Championship reign, last week. Carmelo cut a heel promo and claimed his championship to be the 'A Championship’ on NXT.

– AJ Styles defeated Grayson Waller in the main event match of NXT. Waller dodged a Styles Clash but AJ dropped him with a Brainbuster. AJ flew off the top rope with a Phenomenal Forearm to get the pin-fall win.

After the match, Styles took the mic and informed that Waller’s night is not over as one of his friends was there to see him. LA Knight returned and pounced on Waller with an attack. AJ and Knight embraced in the ring as Waller ran away to end the show.