WWE NXT announces stacked card for next week's episode

Bengaluru, May 19: A loaded line-up is set for next Tuesday’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network featuring the NXT championship match in the headlines along side an appearance from a legend.
Per the announcement of NXT General Manager William Regal, Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart will compete against Dakota Kai and NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez. This is a lineup from the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic finale.
Both the teams will aim to land a shot at the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles held by Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell. The winner of next week’s match will definitely earn a shot at the titles in the near future.
🔥 #WWENXT #WomensChampion @RaquelWWE & @DakotaKai_WWE vs. @WWEEmberMoon & @ShotziWWE! https://t.co/GuKu13gGzN pic.twitter.com/MxwzrMRWdA— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 19, 2021
🔥 @PeteDunneYxB (w/ @ONEYLORCAN) vs. @theBobbyFish! #WWENXT https://t.co/ebExEPYpcq pic.twitter.com/YjnrsPjDQ8— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 19, 2021
🔥 @MDMTedDiBiase meets @CGrimesWWE in a Million Dollar Face-Off! #WWENXT https://t.co/UDqN4dhXSg pic.twitter.com/idCMGqnyWd— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 19, 2021
🔥 @FrankyMonetWWE makes her WORLD PREMIERE next Tuesday on #WWENXT, LIVE at 8/7c on @USA_Network! https://t.co/qYTVE7M3e2 pic.twitter.com/NrZxFDVlVc— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 19, 2021
⬇️ Ready for next week's 🔥 #WWENXT THREAD ⬇️— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 19, 2021
🔥 @WWEKarrionKross vs. @FinnBalor for the #NXTTitle! @Lady_Scarlett13 https://t.co/FFUf0FGpFa pic.twitter.com/KFOkA1KaL9
The long-simmering rivalry between #MSK and #LegadoDelFantasma will culminate with an #WWENXT #TagTeamTitles Match on Tuesday, June 1st at 8/7c on @USA_Network! @NashCarterWWE @WesLee_WWE @joaquinwilde_ @RaulMendozaWWE https://t.co/guFwUxgsUq pic.twitter.com/TMMAR8x1mL— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 19, 2021
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.