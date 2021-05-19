WWE NXT announces stacked card for next week's episode

Per the announcement of NXT General Manager William Regal, Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart will compete against Dakota Kai and NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez. This is a lineup from the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic finale.



Both the teams will aim to land a shot at the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles held by Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell. The winner of next week’s match will definitely earn a shot at the titles in the near future.





Bobby Fish is slated to wrestle his first match since the WarGames 2020 match in November as he will face Pete Dunne in a singles contest. Fish returned to action on last week’s show after recovering from an injury at WarGames.He saved former Undisputed Era partner Kyle O’Reilly from a double team attack by Dunne and Oney Lorcan. Fish was interviewed this week as he made it clear that he’s looking for payback on Lorcan and Dunne and he's not necessarily worried about O’Reilly. Fish was the one to challenge Dunne to a match which was later made official by Regal.WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase will also make two consecutive appearances on NXT TV, next week for a Million Dollar Face-Off with Cameron Grimes.DiBiase has been taunting Grimes for the past several weeks who appeared, live, this week to distract Grimes during his match with Jake Atlas. As a result, Atlas got the win with a roll-up.Already announced for the May 25 NXT episode is Franky Monet’s in-ring debut while NXT Champion Karrion Kross will defend his title against Finn Balor in a rematch from TakeOver: Stand and Deliver Night Two.It should be noted that the GM, William Regal has announced that Legado del Fantasma’s Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde are the new number-one contenders following their win over Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher via interference by The Grizzled Young Veterans. Wilde and Mendoza will now challenge NXT Tag Team Champions MSK for the titles on NXT’s June 1 episode.* NXT Champion Karrion Kross defends against Finn Balor in the main event* Franky Monet makes her “World Premiere” in-ring debut (her opponent is yet to be confirmed)* Bobby Fish returns to the ring vs. Pete Dunne* Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Dakota Kai and NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez* WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase appears for a “Million Dollar Face-Off” with Cameron Grimes