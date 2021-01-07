WWE NXT announces TakeOver event; Dusty Classic participants and more

The Valentine's Day Takeover will emanate from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida that will also air, live on the WWE Network.

No particular title for the first TakeOver of 2021 has been given except for the logo and the catchline, "Love is in the air... and so is pain." But carrying out separate PPVs on Sundays irrespective of any main roster PPV proves, NXT is hell-bent on establishing its status as the third brand of the WWE.

Love is in the air... and so is pain. ❤️#NXTTakeOver streams LIVE on Sunday, February 14 at 7ET/4PT on @WWENetwork! #NXTNYE pic.twitter.com/MRrhqIZnaj — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 7, 2021

During NXT New Year's Evil, more teams have been revealed for the 2021 WWE NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. The Undisputed Era - Adam Cole and Roderick Strong was the first tag team to be confirmed for the series. Afterward, seven new teams were added to complete the full list of participants that goes as follows,

* The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson)

* Ever-Rise (Chase Parker, Matt Martel)

* The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong)

* Breezango (Fandango, Tyler Breeze)

* Legado del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde, Raul Mendoza)

* Imperium (Marcel Barthel, Fabian Aichner)

* Drake Maverick and Killian Dain

* Curt Stallion and August Grey

The first couple of matches from the Dusty Classic bracket were also announced. Next Wednesday's NXT show will feature The Grizzled Young Vets vs. Ever-Rise while Undisputed Era will compete against Breezango. Both of these will be first-round matches to kick things off for the tournament.

The inaugural Dusty Tag Team Classic was held in 2015 that was a homage to the late great WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes. Samoa Joe and the current NXT Champion Finn Balor won that edition. The Authors of Pain, The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly), Ricochet, and Aleister Black won the tourney in 2016, 2018, and 2019, respectively. The 2020 edition was won by The BroserWeights (Riddle and Pete Dunne).

The first-ever WWE NXT Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament is also in the pipeline. NXT General Manager William Regal appeared in a backstage segment during New Year's Evil and announced that the women's tournament will take place, soon. No other details except the logo have been revealed.