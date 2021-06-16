WWE NXT Great American Bash 2021 Match and next week's loaded card announced

lekhaka-Arindam pal

Bengaluru, June 16: The first match the WWE NXT Great American Bash special on WWE Network/Peacock has been made official. As per NXT General Manager William Regal's announcement during this week’s NXT, Kyle O’Reilly vs. Adam Cole will take place at Great American Bash.



Regal made the announcement as he and his new enforcer Samoa Joe broke up a backstage brawl between Cole and O’Reilly. Regal has also mentioned that Cole vs. O’Reilly II will have a “straight-up wrestling match” stipulation added to it. Afterward, Joe passed out Cole via the Coquina Clutch submission hold as Cole pushed him during his brawl with O’Reilly.





"Hit Row, the next time you come to someone's door knocking for a taste, you better be ready for someone to answer."



☕️ #WWENXT @ChaseParkerWWE @MattMartelWWE pic.twitter.com/U9k2TbU551 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 16, 2021

I’m so proud of being part of @WWENXT. We kill it week after week and next week will be no different when I give you all what you’ve been asking for…. #MoreMONET!!! Tune in next week for the encore of WORLD PREMIERE!!! #WWENXT @The_Prince_P pic.twitter.com/E74IYSdduR — Franky Monet (@FrankyMonetWWE) June 16, 2021

O’Reilly defeated Cole in an Unsanctioned Match at “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” during WrestleMania 37 Week while their feud will continue at NXT Great American Bash, live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday, July 6.Apart from Bash, a loaded line-up has been announced for next Tuesday’s WWE NXT episode. The general manager William Regal also announced that Cole and O’Reilly will get to pick their opponents for next week’s show.O’Reilly is now confirmed to be wrestling NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida next week. This week, Kushida retained his title over a debuting Trey Baxter who accepted an Open Challenge by the champion.After the match, O’Reilly entered the ring to challenge Kushida to a match. Kushida was happy to accept as WWE has since confirmed that O’Reilly vs. Kushida will be a non-title bout.Cole also will be wrestling in a match, next Tuesday night but there’s no confirmation on his opponent.WWE has also announced Hit Row Records vs. Ever-Rise for next Tuesday night. It's likely that “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Ashante “Thee” Adonis will represent the Hit Row faction against Matt Martel and Chase Parker of Ever-Rise. We assume that Isaiah “Swerve” Scott may also get involved in the action.Hit Row vs. Ever-Rise match was made as Hit Row interrupted “Takeover: In Your House” Pre-Show, hosted by Ever-Rise. Martel and Parker then also issued a warning to Hit Row during this week’s NXT.Franky Monet will also be back in action, next Tuesday. She has announced during a backstage promo segment that next week she will feature in an encore of her World Premiere (That’s how NXT billed her in-ring debut)Monet made that in-ring debut back on May 25 with a win over Cora Jade. She has only appeared in some backstage segments, since then. There’s no word on whether the encore term means a rematch against Jade.Also announced for next week’s show, The Diamond Mine will make its premiere. There’s no update on what WWE has planned for The Diamond Mine, except for a new MMA-themed vignette aired on this week’s NXT mentioning that it will be “opening next week.” That being said the stacked line-up for next week’s WWE NXT stands as follows:* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida vs. Kyle O’Reilly in a non-title match* Adam Cole will be in action* The encore of Franky Monet’s recent World Premiere* The Diamond Mind opens up* Hit Row vs. Ever-Rise