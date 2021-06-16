WWE NXT Great American Bash 2021 Match and next week's loaded card announced

Bengaluru, June 16: The first match the WWE NXT Great American Bash special on WWE Network/Peacock has been made official. As per NXT General Manager William Regal's announcement during this week’s NXT, Kyle O’Reilly vs. Adam Cole will take place at Great American Bash.
Regal made the announcement as he and his new enforcer Samoa Joe broke up a backstage brawl between Cole and O’Reilly. Regal has also mentioned that Cole vs. O’Reilly II will have a “straight-up wrestling match” stipulation added to it. Afterward, Joe passed out Cole via the Coquina Clutch submission hold as Cole pushed him during his brawl with O’Reilly.
In 3 weeks at #NXTGAB, @AdamColePro & @KORcombat will settle their unfinished business inside an #WWENXT ring! pic.twitter.com/nKvaDeoVU5— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 16, 2021
.@KORcombat wants to face the best in the world, and that's why he called out @KUSHIDA_0904 for next week's #WWENXT! https://t.co/ZdOkOOLcBV pic.twitter.com/NXnJgrbpQ2— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 16, 2021
"Hit Row, the next time you come to someone's door knocking for a taste, you better be ready for someone to answer."— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 16, 2021
☕️ #WWENXT @ChaseParkerWWE @MattMartelWWE pic.twitter.com/U9k2TbU551
I’m so proud of being part of @WWENXT. We kill it week after week and next week will be no different when I give you all what you’ve been asking for…. #MoreMONET!!! Tune in next week for the encore of WORLD PREMIERE!!! #WWENXT @The_Prince_P pic.twitter.com/E74IYSdduR— Franky Monet (@FrankyMonetWWE) June 16, 2021
The Diamond Mine opens next week. 💎 #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/cXsIS6i13r— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 16, 2021
