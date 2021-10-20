WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2021 full match card announced

This match will go down between Imperium - Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner and NXT Tag Team Champions MSK. This week’s NXT 2.0 episode saw Imperium’s Barthel and Aichner defeat The Diamond Mine’s The Creed Brothers.

Once the match was over, NXT Tag Team Champions Wes Lee and Nash Carter of MSK attacked Imperium and laid down a challenge for Halloween Havoc 2021.

The match under “Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal” rules was thereafter confirmed by the WWE. The wheel will also be spun next for Mandy Rose vs. NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez with the title hanging on the balance.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles will also be defended at Halloween Havoc under the same rules but the wheel for this match has already been spun. One-half of the tag champs, Io Shirai defeated Jacy Jayne and Persia Pirotta in a Triple Threat, this week.

Per the stipulation of this match, Shirai and Zoey Stark got to “spin the wheel” to pick the stipulation for next Tuesday’s title defense against Persia Pirotta, Indi Hartwell, Jacey Jayne, and Gigi Dolin. The wheel stopped on Scareway To Hell Ladder Match, and this gimmick was picked for the Triple Threat title match.

In more news for Halloween Havoc 2021, Solo Sikoa will make his debut on the show. The first “coming soon” teaser vignette aired for Sikoa last week while a new vignette confirmed his debut for next week.

Billed as a Street Champion of The Island, Sikoa and the younger son of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, younger brother to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, and cousin to the likes of The Rock and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Nothing was specifically noted about Sikoa’s debut while WWE confirmed a Haunted House segment for Halloween Havoc. Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis started a feud with NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Dexter Lumis during the opening segment of NXT.

Gargano and Lumis fended off Hayes and Trick from the ring left and Hayes left his title belt behind. Hayes and Trick later were later approached to enter a Haunted House, next week so that they could try and find the title.

The old-school gimmicked NXT Halloween Havoc special will go down from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on October 26. The full match card for the show stands as follows:

• Halloween Havoc Host: LA Knight

• Halloween Havoc Special Guest: Chucky

• NXT Title Match: Bron Breakker vs. Tommaso Ciampa (c)

• Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal NXT Women’s Title Match: Mandy Rose vs. Raquel Gonzalez (c) (Stipulation will be revealed by spinning the wheel)

• Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal NXT Tag Team Titles Match: Imperium’s Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner vs. MSK’s Wes Lee and Nash Carter (c) (Stipulation will be revealed by spinning the wheel)

• Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal Scareway To Hell Ladder Match for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles: Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark (c)

• The debut/return of a mysterious Superstar

• The debut of Solo Sikoa

• Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis welcomes NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams in a Haunted House so that Hayes can get back his missing title.