WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2021: Match Card, Date, Time in India, Telecast and Live Streaming Information

Halloween Havoc, famously known during the WCW days, made it's return after 20 years when WWE revived the show for NXT in 2020. The second edition of the NXT special will be headlined by the NXT Championship fight along side some gimmick based matches.

Apart from the NXT Championship, the NXT women's title will be defended in the spin the wheel, make deal stipulated match, while the NXT Tag Team titles will also be on the line under the same stipulation.

Also on the card, the NXT Women's Tag Team titles will be on the line in another gimmick based match as three teams including the current title holders will do battle in a Scareway to Hell Ladder Match.

Plus, the special episode is also set to feature a few more special segments including the debut of Siaka Solo and the unveiling of a mystery superstar.

With the event all set, here is all you need to know about WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2021:

When and where is WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2021 taking place?

The event is scheduled to take place on Tuesday (October 26) at the Capitol Wrestling Center, hosted at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. And due to time difference in India, the event will take place on Wednesday (October 27) morning.

What time does WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2021 start?

The event is scheduled to start at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT (Tuesday, October 26) | 12 AM GMT / 5:30 AM IST (Wednesday, October 27).

Where to watch WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2021?

The event will be available on the USA Network for the fans in the United States and on the WWE Network for fans in rest of the world.

How to watch and stream WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2021 in India?

Sony Sports Network Channels - Sony Ten 1/HD (English), Sony Ten 3/HD (Hindi) and Sony Ten 4/HD (Tamil/Telugu) will telecast the event live in India, while one can stream the event live via Sony LIV.

Is there a repeat telecast of WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2021 in India?

Yes, Sony Sports Network channels will show the repeat of the event on Wednesday (October 27) at 9 AM, 12 PM and 8 PM IST.

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2021 Match Card

• NXT Championship Match: Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. Bron Breakker

• NXT Women's Championship Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal Match: Raquel Gonzalez (c) vs. Mandy Rose

• NXT Women's Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Scareway to Hell Ladder Match: Io Shirai & Zoey Stark (c) vs. Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta vs. Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne

• NXT Tag Team Championship Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal Match: MSK vs. Imperium

• Debut of Solo Sikoa

• A Mysterious Superstar Unveiled

• Lashing Out with Lash Legend Halloween Havoc Special