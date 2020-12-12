WWE NXT India brand to be launched in January, 2021

They will be doing so using their NXT phenomenon which helps to pick young talents and the process should begin with the subcontinent. They have a passionate fanbase in India who could be excited for new programming especially dedicated to them.

The WWE NXT India brand is reportedly scheduled to launch in 2021 around which a TV series will air only on Indian TV. The filming is expected to begin in January, according to a new report from Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics and John Pollock of POST Wrestling. No such official confirmation has been released from WWE's part, till now.

However, multiple sources have noted how WWE is expected to expand their NXT brand into India which will be their second branch only after NXT UK that serves the fanbase of the United Kingdom. These new shows will air on the WWE Network, and simultaneously in India through Sony Picture Networks.

There's no word on how WWE would select talents for the NXT India brand, but several weeks ago, it was reported that recruiters from the company will visit the country to shortlist bright wrestlers. The plan might be to insert them into an eight-man single-elimination tournament for the upcoming TV series.

While this is not confirmed, the tournament could end up crowning the first-ever NXT India Champion. At this time, no exact airdate for the show is available as everything is under speculation but the tapings should begin next month. WWE held a tryout in India last year. Perhaps, some of the selected talents will also be seen competing in this new brand.

WWE shares a distribution deal with Sony Pictures Networks in India for the TV content. A five-year renewal of that deal was announced in March, earlier this year, meaning they will work as a unit until 2025. The deal also includes Sony owning the rights to broadcast WWE Network content for its audiences through SonyLIV, which is their own OTT (Over-The-Top) streaming platform.

As mentioned above, NXT India should be operating under the main NXT brand in the United States, and the NXT UK brand based out of London, England. The aspiring pro-wrestlers around India would thus get a lifetime opportunity to break into the scene and make it to the biggest league of them all, in this genre, WWE.