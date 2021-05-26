WWE NXT recap, results and highlights: May 25, 2021

Bengaluru, May 26: WWE NXT presented the latest episode last night when the main event witnessed the NXT Title on the line in a rematch from last month's TakeOver.
Also, potential number-one contenders were determined for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles, while a former Knockouts Champion of Impact Wrestling started her in-ring career in WWE on the show that took place at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.
Check out the results and recap of WWE NXT:
– Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart defeated Dakota Kai and NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez in the opening contest. Moon caught Kai in a submission but Raquel made the save and went for a one-armed Powerbomb.
Moon converted it into a modified Eclipse. She and Shotzi then double-teamed on Kai for the win. After the match, Raquel attacked Shotzi as she powerbomb-ed her into the Plexiglas barrier, then the ring post, then the barrier again. Kai grounded Moon in the corner, forcing her to watch as Raquel destroyed Shotzi at ringside.
– Pete Dunne defeated Bobby Fish in the latter's returning match. Dunne ended up slamming Fish on his head with a suplex for the pin to win. After the match, Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan kept on attacking Fish as the officials ran down to the ring to make the save.
– Mercedes Martinez defeated Zayda Ramier in a singles contest. After a big boot to the face, Martinez put Ramier on her shoulders for the Air Raid Crash to get the pin to win.
After the match, Mercedes was marked on her hand with a Chinese symbol. It’s the same symbol that was noticed in the hands of Xia Li and Boa, the black mark of Tian Sha. Neither Boa nor Li was in attendance at the show.
Like what you see, @MDMTedDiBiase? 🤑 #WWENXT @LAKnightWWE @CGrimesWWE pic.twitter.com/v4FbFimYQY— WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2021
Per #WWENXT GM @RealKingRegal, @KORcombat vs. @PeteDunneYxB vs. @JohnnyGargano NEXT WEEK. The winner will face the #NXTChampion at #NXTTakeOver: In Your House! #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/KczsUCZMn9— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 26, 2021
No one is a bigger fan of @WWEKarrionKross than @Lady_Scarlett13. #WWENXT #NXTChampionship @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/wiaQbvhMlm— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 26, 2021
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.