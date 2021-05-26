WWE NXT recap, results and highlights: May 25, 2021

Also, potential number-one contenders were determined for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles, while a former Knockouts Champion of Impact Wrestling started her in-ring career in WWE on the show that took place at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

Check out the results and recap of WWE NXT:



– Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart defeated Dakota Kai and NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez in the opening contest. Moon caught Kai in a submission but Raquel made the save and went for a one-armed Powerbomb.



Moon converted it into a modified Eclipse. She and Shotzi then double-teamed on Kai for the win. After the match, Raquel attacked Shotzi as she powerbomb-ed her into the Plexiglas barrier, then the ring post, then the barrier again. Kai grounded Moon in the corner, forcing her to watch as Raquel destroyed Shotzi at ringside.



– Pete Dunne defeated Bobby Fish in the latter's returning match. Dunne ended up slamming Fish on his head with a suplex for the pin to win. After the match, Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan kept on attacking Fish as the officials ran down to the ring to make the save.



– Mercedes Martinez defeated Zayda Ramier in a singles contest. After a big boot to the face, Martinez put Ramier on her shoulders for the Air Raid Crash to get the pin to win.



After the match, Mercedes was marked on her hand with a Chinese symbol. It’s the same symbol that was noticed in the hands of Xia Li and Boa, the black mark of Tian Sha. Neither Boa nor Li was in attendance at the show.





Get breaking news alerts. Allow Notifications

– Ted DiBiase and Cameron Grimes had the scheduled Million Dollar Face-Off on NXT. LA Knight interrupted the conversation as Grimes told him to leave the ring or else he’d no problem to kick him into the moon. LA instead took out Grimes from behind. DiBiase told Grimes he still has a lot to learn before leaving the ring.– Franky Monet made her in-ring debut against Cora Jade to pick up an easy win. After a Sit-down Powerbomb, Monet planted her opponent with the Glam Slam for the win, a similar finisher to Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix who was also on commentary.– Bronson Reed was out, next to celebrate his NXT North American Title win, but Santos Escobar interrupted the segment. Escobar told Bronson that the North American Title represents Mexico, and it should soon be around his shoulder.Legado Del Fantasma faction then surrounded Bronson and readied for an attack but WWE NXT Tag Team Champions MSK - Wes Lee and Nash Carter came out to even the odds as the heels backed out.– NXT General Manager William Regal announced a Triple Threat with the lineup of Pete Dunne vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Johnny Gargano with the winner getting a shot at the NXT Championship at next month's NXT TakeOver: In Your House.– Karrion Kross (c) defeated Finn Balor to retain his NXT Championship in the final match of the night. Balor applied the Sleeper hold on Kross but Kross powered out of it with a Sit-down Powerbomb.A flurry of strikes followed from Kross who put the Straightjacket submission on his opponent for the victory. Kross and Scarlett posed over Balor with the title to end NXT.