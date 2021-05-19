WWE NXT recap, results with highlights: May 18, 2021

lekhaka-Arindam pal

Bengaluru, May 19: This week’s NXT aired with a loaded card where the main event had the NXT North American Title on the line inside a Steel Cage. Toni Storm was in action against her current rival while a WWE Hall of Famer was also in attendance. Check out the results from the show that went down from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.



– In the opener of NXT, Toni Storm defeated Zoey Stark in a back and forth encounter. Toni dropped Zoey with a German Suplex followed by Storm Zero for a near fall. A frustrated Storm came up with a new finisher, some sort of spinning driver for the pin to win.



– Jake Atlas defeated Cameron Grimes in a singles contest. He was ready to finish his opponent with the Cave-In finisher when WWE Hall Of Famer Ted DiBiase came out to distract with his signature laugh. Atlas rolled up Grimes for the win.



After the match, a furious Grimes headed backstage, looking for DiBiase who locked himself inside a limousine. Seeing Grimes' pursuing efforts for him, DiBiase stated, “Not bad kid, but you’re still no Million Dollar Man!” followed by his laugh before leaving the arena in his vehicle.





- Pete Dunne sat in an interview to note how he is focused on winning the NXT Championship in near future.– Killian Dain defeated Alexander Wolfe hitting his crossbody maneuver. After the match, Imperium faction's Barthel and Aichner turned on Wolfe and attacked him with the double-team Imperium Bomb.– Legado del Fantasma's Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde defeated Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher in a tag team match. Grizzled Young Veterans suddenly appeared at ringside, double-teaming Ciampa and slamming him into the edge of the apron when the referee wasn’t watching. Wilde and Mendoza took advantage and gained a double-team pin on Ciampa.– Bobby Fish appeared in an interview on NXT mentioning that he wants payback against Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan for putting him on the sidelines since War Games in November. Fish challenged Dunne to a match for next week.– Sarray defeated Aliyah in the next match. A missile dropkick was followed up with a running dropkick against the bottom rope. Sarray finished the match with a big suplex.– Hit Raw faction's "Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Ashante “Thee” Adonis defeated Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari in a tag team match. Dolla put down Nese with a big superkick followed by a big slam off his shoulders to Daivari for the pin to win.– Bronson Reed defeated Johnny Gargano (c) in a Steel Cage Match to become the new NXT North American Champion. Reed delivered a Super Powerbomb on Gargano from the top rope that led the fans to chant 'This is Awesome!'Reed then went on top of the steel cage to hit a Tsunami Splash to earn a clean pinfall win over Gargano. Reed seemed emotional with the NXT North American Title in hand to send the show off-air.