WWE NXT recap, results with highlights: May 18, 2021

Bengaluru, May 19: This week’s NXT aired with a loaded card where the main event had the NXT North American Title on the line inside a Steel Cage. Toni Storm was in action against her current rival while a WWE Hall of Famer was also in attendance. Check out the results from the show that went down from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.
– In the opener of NXT, Toni Storm defeated Zoey Stark in a back and forth encounter. Toni dropped Zoey with a German Suplex followed by Storm Zero for a near fall. A frustrated Storm came up with a new finisher, some sort of spinning driver for the pin to win.
– Jake Atlas defeated Cameron Grimes in a singles contest. He was ready to finish his opponent with the Cave-In finisher when WWE Hall Of Famer Ted DiBiase came out to distract with his signature laugh. Atlas rolled up Grimes for the win.
After the match, a furious Grimes headed backstage, looking for DiBiase who locked himself inside a limousine. Seeing Grimes' pursuing efforts for him, DiBiase stated, “Not bad kid, but you’re still no Million Dollar Man!” followed by his laugh before leaving the arena in his vehicle.
😂 HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA 😂— WWE (@WWE) May 19, 2021
To @MDMTedDiBiase's joy, @JakeAtlas_ defeats @CGrimesWWE on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/RKwN2XbLYJ
Take it all in, @bronsonreedwwe.— WWE (@WWE) May 19, 2021
14 years to the day of his first match, @bronsonreedwwe has fulfilled his destiny in becoming #WWENXT North American Champion! #AndNew #SteelCage @JohnnyGargano pic.twitter.com/fc9yBWcP5G
