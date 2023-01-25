WWE NXT results, recap and highlights: January 24, 2023

Up-and-coming NXT talent Tiffany Stratton returned to in-ring competition against Indi Hartwell, while WWE Women's Tag Team Championship was also on the line on the show where the new team of Sol Ruca and Alba Fyre challenged for the titles.

Check out the recap and results from the January 31 episode of WWE NXT that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

- Tiffany Stratton defeated India Hartwell in the opening contest by faking an injury. Stratton was clutching her knees as medical personnel came out to check her.

But she quickly got back on her feet, downed India with an explosive clothesline, and then pinned her with a moonsault for the win.

- Chase U members Andre Chase, and Duke Hudson hosted an Awards Ceremony for Thea Hail which was interrupted by JD McDonagh to ensue a matchup with the Chase U leader.

- JD McDonagh defeated Andre Chase (with Duke Hudson and Thea Hail) in a singles matchup. Hudson left the ringside area out of frustration and Chase lost his focus on the match. JD had no problem pinning a distracted Chase with his Devil Inside finisher for the win.

- Fallon Henley and Kiana James (with Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs) defeated Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley in a tag team match on WWE NXT.

James and Henley acted as a team as James helped Nile to get out of a submission by Nile when the referee wasn't watching. Henley was quick to fire back with the Shining Wizard on Nile for the pin to win.

One big happy family 🏠#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/a06OGj1qfu — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 25, 2023

- The New Day announced that they will be holding an invitational match (The Dyads vs. Chase U vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade) next week, and the winner will be added to the Triple Threat Title Match set for the 2023 NXT Vengeance Day.

- The Creed Brothers (Brutus and Julius Creed) defeated Drew Gulak and Hank Walker in another tag team match. Charley Dempsey arrived at ringside and Gulak was focused on sending him, backstage.

Julius delivered a belly-to-belly toss to Gulak before Brutus delivered a Brutus Bomb off the top rope for the pin to win. After the match, Veer Mahaan and Sanga confronted The Creeds to set up a tag team match, next week.

- Elektra Lopez defeated Wendy Choo in a singles contest by punching Choo with brass knuckles when the referee did not look.

- Grayson Waller and WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker featured in a brawl as the NXT roster members tried to separate them. Somehow, Waller managed to send Bron crashing through the bottom part of the barricade to end the segment.

- Kayden Carter and Katana Chance (c) defeated Alba Fyre and Sol Ruca to retain their WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championships.

Ruca delivered a splash off the top, but Carter came back with a back-to-back thrust kick and superkick. Chance tagged in and hit Ruca with a 450-Splash and then tagged back Carter who delivered a neckbreaker for the pin to win.

- An anonymous person attacked Nikkita Lyons in the parking lot as a result of which she was rushed to the nearby medical facility.

- WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez and her two current challengers Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne featured in a face-to-face confrontation in the main event segment.

The champ is broken in half 😱#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/8u4z8jPFf5 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 25, 2023

Dolin and Jayne weren't on the same page as Perez enjoyed their chatter. But then The Toxic Attraction members started to beat down Perez before putting her through a table. Dolin and Jayne posed with the women's title to end the show.