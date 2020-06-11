WWE NXT results, recap and highlights: June 10, 2020

The Undisputed Era - NXT Champion Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Roderick Strong came out to the ring. Cole bragged about beating Velveteen Dream in a Backlot Brawl at Takeover as he now focuses on his next opponent Dexter Lumis. After talking some trash about Lumis, Cole left the ring amid boos from the NXT enhancement talents.

The opening contest of WWE NXT saw Keith Lee and Mia Yim teaming against Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae. Lee accidentally knocked out girlfriend Yim from ringside. Gargano took advantage of this distraction and hit the big One Final Beat DDT.

He also accidentally dropped Lee on partner LeRae creating some miscommunication. Suddenly, Gargano rolled up Lee to get the three count and steal the win.

Indus Sher - Saurav Gurjar and Rinku Singh came out with manager Malcolm Bivens to face two enhancement talents Mikey Debrey and Mike Reed. Saurav took out Reed with a big boot and then throwing him to the Plexiglas barriers. Rinku hit a Running Splash on Mikey and tagged back Saurav to double team on the opponent to get the big win.

Backstage, Robert Stone approached Rhea Ripley to join her brand. Rhea said that there 1 in a million chance that she'd do that. Stone showed some excitement that there's a chance. Rhea then punched him in the gut to end the segment.

Cameron Grimes acted like his jaw was hurting to get rid of competition against Finn Balor. But William Regal ordered him to get into action. Grimes dropped Balor with a Side-Slam and went for the Cave In Stomp.

Balor avoided it and hit back with 1916. Balor hit the ropes to drop Grimes with the Coup De Grace. He came down to the mat and then planted Grimes again with 1916 to pick up the win.

Dakota Kai came out next with Raquel Gonzalez to compete against Kacy Catanzaro on NXT. Kai delivered a Running Boot to take control. Catanzaro unloaded some right hands to come back but Kai hit a Scorpion Kick and then followed up with the GTK for the win. After the match, she and Gonzalez attacked Catanzaro but Kayden Carter ran down to make the save.

NXT Cruiserweight Champion El Hijo del Fantasma took the mic to talk in Spanish when Drake Maverick hit the ring and wanted a shot at the title. Suddenly two masked men hit the ring and Fantasma joined the duo to attack Maverick.

Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde appeared to be those two masked men. Then Fantasma also unmasked himself and introduced his new heel character, Santos Escobar. The trio stood tall over Maverick to end the segment.

"I am Santos Escobar. I am the #WWNXT #Cruiserweight Champion, and NO ONE can touch me." @hijodelfantasma is no longer. pic.twitter.com/HRBj9mct04 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 11, 2020

Adam Cole vs. Dexter Lumis in a non-title affair was the main event of this week's WWE NXT. Cole came off the top rope for the Panama Sunrise but Lumis caught him in his Kata Gatame submission. Fish distracted the referee allowing Cole to get rid of the hold. Cole came back with the Last Shot to pin Lumis.

After the match, the Undisputed Era attacked Lumis who tried to lock in the Kata Gatame submission on Cole, again. Fish and Strone made the save but Velveteen Dream appeared to fend them off.

Suddenly the arena went dark as Scarlett appeared by the ringside. A Fall and Pray chant broke out in the crowd as Scarlett placed an Hourglass in the ring and then walked away. Cole stared at the Hourglass as NXT went off the air.