WWE NXT results, recap and highlights: September 07, 2021

NXT
Women's
tag
team
champions
retained,
last
night
Bengaluru,
Sep
8:
The
final
installment
from
NXT’s
black
and
gold
era
(a
revamped
NXT
will
begin
next
week
in
a
live
format)
aired
this
week
on
a
tape-delay
format.
The
leader
of
the
Tian
Sha
faction
made
her
in-ring
debut
on
the
show
where
both
the
men
and
women’s
tag
team
titles
were
on
the
line.
Also,
a
bachelorette
party
was
thrown
on
the
show
that
went
down
from
the
Capitol
Wrestling
Center
in
Orlando,
Florida.
Check
out
the
recap,
and
results
from
the
September
7
episode
of
WWE
NXT,
#
Kay
Lee
Ray
defeated
Ember
Moon
in
the
opening
match
of
the
night.
KLR
flew
off
the
top
rope
but
was
unable
to
put
away
Moon
who
connected
with
a
big
sitdown
powerbomb.
The
two
traded
several
pin
attempts
as
KLR
suddenly
hit
her
Gory
Bomb
finisher
on
Moon
for
the
win.
#
Candice
LeRae
had
a
Bachelorette
Party
for
Indi
Hartwell
which
was
attended
by
Kayden
Carter,
Kacy
Catanzaro,
McKenzie
Mitchell,
and
several
other
women.
LeRae
also
planned
to
spy
on
the
Bachelorette
for
Dexter
Lumis,
later
the
night.
#
Santos
Escobar
(with
Legado
Del
Fantasma
members
Raul
Mendoza,
Joaquin
Wilde,
and
Elektra
Lopez)
defeated
NXT
Breakout
Tournament
2021
winner
Carmelo
Hayes.
Wilde
and
Mendoza
distracted
the
match
referee
when
Elektra
Lopez
slammed
Carmelo
into
the
corner
of
the
ring.
Escobar
capitalized
and
hit
Carmelo
with
the
Phantom
Driver
to
get
the
victory.
#
Creed
Brothers
-
Brutus
Creed
and
Julius
Creed
(alongside
Diamond
Mine
faction' Malcolm
Bivens,
Hachiman,
and
Roderick
Strong)
defeated
Chuck
Viola
and
Paxon
Averil
in
their
debut
match
on
NXT.
The
duo
decimated
Viola
and
Averill
for
a
long
time
before
hitting
with
a
Super
Collider.
Julius
delivered
a
big
double
slam
and
a
clothesline
on
Averil
to
get
the
win
as
Diamond
Mine
stood
tall.
#
NXT
General
Manager
William
Regal
announced
during
an
interview
with
McKenzie
Mitchell
that
a
Fatal-4
Way
Match
will
go
down
next
week
to
determine
the
new
Number-one
Contender
for
the
NXT
Championship:
Pete
Dunne
vs.
Tommaso
Ciampa
vs.
LA
Knight
vs.
Kyle
O’Reilly
#
Io
Shirai
and
Zoey
Stark
(c)
defeated
Kacy
Catanzaro
and
Kayden
Carter
to
retain
the
NXT
Women’s
Tag
Team
Championships.
The
challengers
went
for
a
double-team
move
on
Stark
but
Shirai
made
the
save
with
a
missile
dropkick.
Stark
gave
a
big
right
hand
to
Catanzaro
and
then
a
sliding
kick
for
a
close
2
count.
Stark
also
delivered
a
big
knee
to
the
face
after
which
Shirai
tagged
in
and
leaped
off
with
a
big
moonsault
to
Catanzaro
for
the
pin
to
retain.
Once
the
match
was
over,
Mandy
Rose,
Gigi
Dolin,
and
Jacey
Jayne
attacked
Catanzaro
and
Carter
from
behind,
laying
them
out
on
the
stage.
Rose
was
seen
wearing
a
protective
face
mask
to
sell
last
week’s
attack
by
Sarray.
#
Cameron
Grimes
hosted
a
Bachelorette
Party
for
Dexter
Lumis
with
Johnny
Gargano,
Drake
Maverick,
Odyssey
Jones,
and
a
zombie
referee
in
attendance.
Candice
LeRae
and
Indi
Hartwell
also
sneaked
into
the
zone
as
the
commentators
plugged
the
big
InDex
wedding
for
next
week.
#
Mei
Ying
(with
Tian
Sha’s
Boa
Priestly)
competed
in
her
first
match
on
NXT
against
a
newbie
named
Virginia
Ferry.
After
a
couple
of
Cartwheel
kicks,
Ying
grabbed
her
opponent
by
the
throat
and
planted
her
to
the
mat
to
get
the
pinfall
win.
#
MSK
-
Wes
Lee
and
Nash
Carter
(c)
defeated
Oney
Lorcan
and
Danny
Burch
(with
Pete
Dunne
and
Ridge
Holland)
to
retain
WWE
NXT
Tag
Team
Championships.
Burch
dropped
Carter
and
applied
a
Crossface
while
Lorcan
had
the
ankle
lock
applied
on
him.
Carter
broke
the
hold
and
sent
Lorcan
into
Burch.
He
mounted
some
offenses
and
nailed
a
superkick
on
Burch.
Lee
tagged
in
as
the
duo
hit
their
double
team
finisher
from
the
corner
on
Lorcan
to
secure
the
pinfall
win.