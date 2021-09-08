WWE NXT results, recap and highlights: September 07, 2021

The leader of the Tian Sha faction made her in-ring debut on the show where both the men and women’s tag team titles were on the line. Also, a bachelorette party was thrown on the show that went down from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.



Check out the recap, and results from the September 7 episode of WWE NXT,



# Kay Lee Ray defeated Ember Moon in the opening match of the night. KLR flew off the top rope but was unable to put away Moon who connected with a big sitdown powerbomb. The two traded several pin attempts as KLR suddenly hit her Gory Bomb finisher on Moon for the win.







Candice LeRae had a Bachelorette Party for Indi Hartwell which was attended by Kayden Carter, Kacy Catanzaro, McKenzie Mitchell, and several other women. LeRae also planned to spy on the Bachelorette for Dexter Lumis, later the night.Santos Escobar (with Legado Del Fantasma members Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde, and Elektra Lopez) defeated NXT Breakout Tournament 2021 winner Carmelo Hayes. Wilde and Mendoza distracted the match referee when Elektra Lopez slammed Carmelo into the corner of the ring. Escobar capitalized and hit Carmelo with the Phantom Driver to get the victory.Creed Brothers - Brutus Creed and Julius Creed (alongside Diamond Mine faction' Malcolm Bivens, Hachiman, and Roderick Strong) defeated Chuck Viola and Paxon Averil in their debut match on NXT.The duo decimated Viola and Averill for a long time before hitting with a Super Collider. Julius delivered a big double slam and a clothesline on Averil to get the win as Diamond Mine stood tall.NXT General Manager William Regal announced during an interview with McKenzie Mitchell that a Fatal-4 Way Match will go down next week to determine the new Number-one Contender for the NXT Championship: Pete Dunne vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. LA Knight vs. Kyle O’ReillyIo Shirai and Zoey Stark (c) defeated Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter to retain the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships. The challengers went for a double-team move on Stark but Shirai made the save with a missile dropkick.Stark gave a big right hand to Catanzaro and then a sliding kick for a close 2 count. Stark also delivered a big knee to the face after which Shirai tagged in and leaped off with a big moonsault to Catanzaro for the pin to retain.

Once the match was over, Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacey Jayne attacked Catanzaro and Carter from behind, laying them out on the stage. Rose was seen wearing a protective face mask to sell last week’s attack by Sarray.





Cameron Grimes hosted a Bachelorette Party for Dexter Lumis with Johnny Gargano, Drake Maverick, Odyssey Jones, and a zombie referee in attendance. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell also sneaked into the zone as the commentators plugged the big InDex wedding for next week.Mei Ying (with Tian Sha’s Boa Priestly) competed in her first match on NXT against a newbie named Virginia Ferry. After a couple of Cartwheel kicks, Ying grabbed her opponent by the throat and planted her to the mat to get the pinfall win.MSK - Wes Lee and Nash Carter (c) defeated Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch (with Pete Dunne and Ridge Holland) to retain WWE NXT Tag Team Championships. Burch dropped Carter and applied a Crossface while Lorcan had the ankle lock applied on him.Carter broke the hold and sent Lorcan into Burch. He mounted some offenses and nailed a superkick on Burch. Lee tagged in as the duo hit their double team finisher from the corner on Lorcan to secure the pinfall win.After the match, Dunne and Holland turned on Burch and Lorcan with a vicious beatdown. Fans chanted "You Suck" to Dunne and Holland as the show went off the air.