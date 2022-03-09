WWE NXT Roadblock: New Champion crowned; Women’s Dusty Classic finale set

The main event of the gimmick-based night saw Ziggler win the belt by defeating Tommaso Ciampa and the former champion Bron Breakker in a Triple Threat.

In the finishing sequence, Ciampa hit Willow’s Bell to Bron in the ring and went for the Fairy Tale Ending but Ziggler cut him off.

Ciampa tossed Ziggler out of the ring and charged with the running knee to Bron when Robert Roode pulled Bron out of the way, to the floor. Ziggler hit a superkick and pinned Ciampa for the title win.

This is Ziggler’s first-ever title reign with the NXT Championship as has been able to end Bron’s title reign when it was least expected.

The new face of the NXT brand won the title back at New Year’s Evil on January 4, by defeating Ciampa. After dropping the title to Ziggler, the recognized first title reign of Bron lasted for 63 days.

It’s expected that Bron will headline the next NXT Specials Stand & Deliver in April, going after the NXT Championship in a singles contest against Ziggler but the confirmation is yet to be received.

The finals of the 2022 edition of WWE NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic have been set up during last night’s Roadblock.

In the first semi-final matchup, Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai defeated Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez to advance, due to interference by NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction.

Dolin and Jayne attacked Gonzalez to hurt her knees, midway through the match which benefitted the winners to get the pin-fall win.

In the other match, Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray defeated Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter to advance. Shirai got a clean pin-fall win in this match after delivering her pendant moonsault on Catanzaro.

Now, the tournament finale will take place with Shirai and KLR taking on Choo and Kai. The exact date of this match is yet to be announced but the winning team will have their names added to the Dusty Classic trophy.

Plus, they will receive a championship opportunity from the women’s tag champs, Dolin and Jayne.

An updated look at the Women’s Dusty Classic brackets goes as follows:

FIRST ROUND

* Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray defeated Amari Miller and Lash Legend

* Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter defeated Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley

* Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai defeated Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta

* Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez defeated Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon

SEMI-FINALS

* Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray defeated Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter

* Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai defeated Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez

FINALS

* Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray vs. Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai