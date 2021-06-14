WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House recap, results and highlights: June 13, 2021

Bengaluru, June 14: WWE NXT presented the 2021 edition of TakeOver: In Your House last night when the NXT Championship was defended in a huge Fatal-5-Way main event match.
Plus, a massive Winners Take All match was there with the North American Title and Tag Team Titles hanging in the balance, while the Million Dollar Championship was up for grabs in a Ladder Match.
Also, Raquel Gonzalez defended her Women’s Title in a singles contest during the latest TakeOver event that went down at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida
Check out the recap and results of WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021:
– Winners Take All: Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Raúl Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde) vs. NXT Tag Team Champions MSK (Wes Lee and Nash Carter) and NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed.
The opening contest of WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House witnessed Reed sending Escobar crashing through the Plexiglas Barrier in a huge bump. MSK double-teamed Wilde at ringside to take her out. Mendoza tried to fly into the ring but Carter Superkick-ed him in mid-air.
MSK hit him with a double-team Blockbuster making way for Reed to go to the top rope and connect with the Tsunami Splash on Mendoza for the pin to win. Reed and MSK thus retained their respective titles.
– Mercedes Martinez vs. Xia Li (with Tian Sha faction's Boa Priestly and Mei Ying)
Martinez had Li on her shoulders to connect with the Air Raid Crash finisher but Li fought free and delivered a spin kick to knock out Martinez for the pin-fall win.
After the match, Li tried to hit Mercedes with a Steel Chair but Mercedes fought back as she attacked Li and Boa with the Chair. Tian Sha's leader Mei Ying got off her throne and grabbed Mercedes by the throat before throwing her off the stage to end the segment.
– Ladder Match for the Million Dollar Title: LA Knight vs. Cameron Grimes
Ted DiBiase Sr. was sitting at ringside to witness this battle where the finishing sequences saw Knight trying to powerbomb Grimes from a ladder but Grimes countered in mid-air and sent Knight to the floor.
Grimes then climbed the ladder but Knight tipped the ladder over, sending Grimes landing back hard on the two ladder bridge on the ramp. Knight gradually climbed the ladder and grabbed the hanging briefcase to become the winner. DiBiase officially handed Knight the Million Dollar belt after the match.
