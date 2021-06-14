WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House recap, results and highlights: June 13, 2021

Plus, a massive Winners Take All match was there with the North American Title and Tag Team Titles hanging in the balance, while the Million Dollar Championship was up for grabs in a Ladder Match.

Also, Raquel Gonzalez defended her Women’s Title in a singles contest during the latest TakeOver event that went down at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida



Check out the recap and results of WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021:



– Winners Take All: Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Raúl Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde) vs. NXT Tag Team Champions MSK (Wes Lee and Nash Carter) and NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed.



The opening contest of WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House witnessed Reed sending Escobar crashing through the Plexiglas Barrier in a huge bump. MSK double-teamed Wilde at ringside to take her out. Mendoza tried to fly into the ring but Carter Superkick-ed him in mid-air.



MSK hit him with a double-team Blockbuster making way for Reed to go to the top rope and connect with the Tsunami Splash on Mendoza for the pin to win. Reed and MSK thus retained their respective titles.



– Mercedes Martinez vs. Xia Li (with Tian Sha faction's Boa Priestly and Mei Ying)



Martinez had Li on her shoulders to connect with the Air Raid Crash finisher but Li fought free and delivered a spin kick to knock out Martinez for the pin-fall win.



After the match, Li tried to hit Mercedes with a Steel Chair but Mercedes fought back as she attacked Li and Boa with the Chair. Tian Sha's leader Mei Ying got off her throne and grabbed Mercedes by the throat before throwing her off the stage to end the segment.



– Ladder Match for the Million Dollar Title: LA Knight vs. Cameron Grimes



Ted DiBiase Sr. was sitting at ringside to witness this battle where the finishing sequences saw Knight trying to powerbomb Grimes from a ladder but Grimes countered in mid-air and sent Knight to the floor.



Grimes then climbed the ladder but Knight tipped the ladder over, sending Grimes landing back hard on the two ladder bridge on the ramp. Knight gradually climbed the ladder and grabbed the hanging briefcase to become the winner. DiBiase officially handed Knight the Million Dollar belt after the match.





Ember Moon vs. Raquel González (c) (with Dakota Kai)Moon hit Gonzalez with her finisher Eclipse but Kai put the champion's legs on the bottom rope to break the pin attempt. Shotzi Blackheart made her return to a huge pop from the crowd as she attacked Kai at ringside. The two continued brawling and headed to the backstage area.Moon hit the top ropes, again, trying to re-connect with the Eclipse but Gonzalez nailed her with the Snake Eyes on the top turnbuckle. Gonzalez followed up with the one-armed Powerbomb to secure the pin-fall win to retain her title at NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021.Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole vs. Pete Dunne vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Karrion Kross (c) (with Scarlett)The finishing sequence saw Cole Superkick-ing Dunne and Gargano off the ring apron. But he missed the Last Shot on Kyle who fought back applying a leg hook submission on Cole. Kross pounced on the two to apply the Straightjacket submission on Kyle.Kyle faded in Kross' submission, which broke the leg hook hold on Cole. The referee called for the bell and declared Kross as the winner who retained his NXT Title.– Following the extremely chaotic main event, NXT General Manager William Regal talked to interviewer McKenzie Mitchell saying that he’s never seen such madness in NXT during his 7-year tenure.He hinted at leaving NXT mentioning a change is coming and someone else will replace him. Regal walked off as Mitchell curiously looked on as the show faded to black.