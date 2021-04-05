WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver - Spoiler on big match outcomes

This is the first special event hosted by NXT over a two-day timespan on April 7 and 8 that starts streaming on this Wednesday night on the USA Network and continues through WWE Network/Peacock, the next night. For the hardcore wrestling fans, TakeOver is a feast to the eyes as they get to experience brutality at its best inside the squared circle.

Also, this is going to be a major part of the WrestleMania 37 week in Tampa, Florida, making it even bigger. Betting odds for the match card are out courtesy of Bet Online providing spoilers on the outcome of the big matches from the card.

It was already reported in the past about how the two top titles from NXT could change hands at TakeOver: Stand and Deliver show and the latest odds for the PPV also suggest the same. Io Shirai is set to defend NXT Women’s Title against Raquel Gonzalez on Night One while Finn Balor will defend the NXT Title against Karrion Kross on Night Two.

Is @RaquelWWE the one to dethrone @shirai_io? 👑



She challenges for the #WWENXT #WomensTitle in the main event of Wednesday's Night 1 of #NXTTakeOver: Stand & Deliver. pic.twitter.com/utCAUb6wKv — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 3, 2021

Both the challengers in these two matches are likely to end their respective nights as the new champions. Gonzalez is sitting as the -230 favorite to become the new NXT Women’s Champion ending Shirai's long reign while Karrion Kross has -296 odds in opposition to Balor’s +200 to begin his second title reign with the NXT Championship.

MSK is a heavy favorite to emerge the winners in the scheduled Triple Threat for the vacant NXT Tag Team Titles. The NXT North American Championship match on night two doesn't have any favorites for now as the champion Johnny Gargano’s challenger will be determined on night one during that Gauntlet Eliminator Match.

As for the Cruiserweight Championship Unification match, both Escobar and Devlin are standing with the same -118 odds meaning it's a tough call for the WWE creative team. WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions are likely to retain which makes sense as they have barely enjoyed a few weeks as the reigning title-holders.

In other top matches, Adam Cole, being the cornerstone figure of NXT is likely to pick up the win over his former Undisputed Era mate Kyle O’Reilly in a brutal Unsanctioned Match.

NXT UK Champion WALTER is the huge -625 favorite to retain against former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa. Another former NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne is expected to pick up the win in his match against Kushida.

You can check out the full betting odds released for the WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver 2021 pay-per-view event, as given below:

NIGHT ONE

WWE NXT WOMEN’S TITLE: Io Shirai +160 vs. Raquel Gonzalez -230

NXT TAG TEAM TITLES: MSK -250 vs. Grizzled Young Veterans +190 vs. Legado del Fantasma +750

WWE NXT UK TITLE: WALTER -625 vs. Tommaso Ciampa +350

Dexter Lumis +167 vs. field -250 (Bronson Reed, Cameron Grimes, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Leon Ruff, and LA Knight) –

Gauntlet Eliminator Match: Pete Dunne -230 vs. Kushida +160

NIGHT TWO

WWE NXT TITLE: Finn Balor +200 vs. Karrion Kross -296

WWE CRUISERWEIGHT TITLE: Santos Escobar -118 vs. Jordan Devlin -118

Adam Cole -175 vs. Kyle O’Reilly -250 – Unsanctioned Match

WWE NXT WOMEN’S TAG TEAM TITLES: Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart -150 vs. Candice LeRae and Indie Heartwell +108