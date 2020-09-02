WWE NXT Title still vacant; New match set to decide winner

As seen on the NXT Super Tuesday Part 1 episode, the main event featured a Fatal 4 Way 60-Minute Iron Man Match for the relinquished NXT Title. Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Finn Balor was the lineup of the contest that ended in a tie between Cole and Balor with the score being 2-2.

Each of the competitors was able to pick up 1 pin until the last minute of the match when Finn Balor scored his second pin after hitting a Coup de Grace on Ciampa. Cole then immediately executed and scored a pin on Balor by hitting the Last Shot in the final few seconds. The bell was then rang as the time-limit was over with Cole and Balor tied at 2 pins each.

ON THE BUZZER!



Ciampa - 1

Gargano - 1

Balor - 2

Cole - 2



🤯🤯🤯#WWENXT #NXTSuperTuesday pic.twitter.com/CDCSxp4aJE — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) September 2, 2020

Cole and Balor were having a heated argument over the championship when NXT General Manager William Regal ran down and jumped in between them. Regal then announced that next week's NXT Super Tuesday Part 2 episode will feature a Sudden Death Battle where Balor and Cole will get one fight to the finish. The winner will become the new NXT Champion.

It was also noted that NXT Super Tuesday Part 2 will feature a Steel Cage Match between Mercedes Martinez and Rhea Ripley. Last night's episode saw Ripley issuing a challenge to Mercedes Martinez to a Steel Cage match which was later accepted and thus the match was confirmed for next week.

Martinez, a representative of The Robert Stone Brand, has been locked in a feud with Ripley for several weeks now. Aliyah, the other client of Stone initially feuded with Ripley to come up short and handed over the duty to Martinez who has said she will turn focus to Io Shirai and NXT Women's Championship once she's done with Ripley.

Meanwhile, Ripley, the former NXT Women's Champion, herself has eyes on Shirai to claim back the title that she lost at WrestleMania 36.

NXT Super Tuesday episode II will go down from the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. The show is airing on Tuesday for two consecutive weeks due to avoiding a clash with the NHL Playoff on USA. It will return to the usual Wednesday night time slot from the September 16 episode onwards.