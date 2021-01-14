WWE NXT: Updates from Men and Women's Dusty Classic; Fight Pit II set

They’ll face the winners of The Way - Austin Theory and NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano vs. Kushida and Leon Ruff. In another match from the first round, The Undisputed Era - Adam Cole and Roderick Strong defeated team Breezango - Tyler Breeze and Fandango to advance to the next round. They'll face the winners of Imperium and The Lucha House Party.

A new tag team named The MSK (formerly The Rascalz of Impact Wrestling promotion) has also debuted on WWE NXT. Under the name of Wes Lee and Nash Carter, they participated in the third match of Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament, last night.

They captured their first win on WWE TV over Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and Jake Atlas in the first round. Now they're scheduled to face the winners of Killian Dain and Drake Maverick vs. Curt Stallion and August Grey, next.

As a follow-up from last week, the first four teams for the inaugural 2021 WWE NXT Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic have been disclosed. WWE NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano stated in a backstage segment that his wife Candice LeRae and her tag partner Indi Hartwell will be participating under the name of The Way in the tournament.

Later, Shotzi Blackheart revealed in another backstage segment that she and Ember Moon will team up together for the Women's Dusty Cup while their team name wasn’t let known. Two more names were added to the mix by the end of last night’s WWE NXT episode. Below is the list of confirmed teams for the tourney dedicated to the female roster:

* Team Ninja (Kacy Catanzaro, Kayden Carter)

* Mercedes Martinez and Toni Storm

* Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart

* The Way (Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell)

The first-ever women's Dusty Classic will be kicked off next Wednesday night with Storm and Martinez taking on the team of Catanzaro and Carter. The full bracket for the tournament comprising more teams is likely to be revealed, sooner.

In another major announcement, a Fight Pit II featuring Timothy Thatcher vs. Tommaso Ciampa has also been confirmed for next week's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

This match was originally set to happen on NXT New Year's Evil special. But WWE created a minor injury angle with Thatcher so that it could be delayed until the January 20 episode. They reportedly had some timing or logistics issues as to postpone the match.

WWE NXT commentator Wade Barrett hosted a sitdown between the competitors of the Fight Pit II to hype up the match. Thatcher revealed that he is medically cleared to compete while Ciampa warned him that the environment will be suitable to hurt him, again.

Thatcher begged him to do so while noting that this match won't be like the "TakeOver: WarGames" outing because a completely different animal out of him will be unleashed inside the Fight Pit.