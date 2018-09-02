WWE officials want AJ Lee to return in Evolution PPV

A report from Slice Wrestling confirmed that WWE officials want former champ AJ Lee to appear at Evolution PPV, but as she left the company on a bad note three years ago it is very unlikely. The wrestling fanatics are well-aware of the fallout that the company had with her husband, CM Punk. So there is guarantee she would like to show up in a WWE ring again.

Well, to overcome the obstacles, none other Vince McMahon has taken initiatives. Reports from Slice Wrestling confirmed that The Chairman of the Board has reached out to the trailblazer. In case she is not willing to be back on this show, he has left the door open for future, as well. Check out the update from the source,

“AJ Lee Has Been Contacted By WWE In Regards To A In-Ring Return. Vince McMahon Personally Sent Message That She Would Be Welcomed Back In The WWE Universe For The Evolution PPV Or A Later Date Of Her Choosing. WWE Made It Clear The Door Is Open.”

Furthermore, PWmania.com has given updates that the officials of the WWE have specifically asked for a return of AJ Lee. The show is entirely planned for the women’s division and it would be incomplete with the three-time champion who changed the course of the women's division. Going by these reports it looks like chances are very high to see her at Evolution in a surprise capacity.

AJ Lee is one of the all-time great WWE Divas Champions. She was the one to save the division when there was a lack of prime names. Back in 2013, the female roster of the WWE has hit an extreme low. Most of the prime names went into retirement and even the Bella Twins were not famous like they are today.

WWE handed AJ Lee several title reigns to prove that she is the best there is and she proved it right by carrying the title effectively for 495 days, in combined. One of these reigns lasted for 295 days. It was the longest championship run with the Divas title before Nikki Bella crossed it with a 301-day run.