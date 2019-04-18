WWE plan new faction on Raw to make up for Shield’s absence

Speaking of this, we should note that factions like The Riott Squad, SAnitY or Bobby Roode-Chad Gable has become extinct through Superstar Shakeup and so did the most popular of them all, The Shield. Roman Reigns moved to Smackdown while Dean Ambrose has made up his mind to leave the WWE which means we will no longer see the trio together again.

Losing this trio might hamper WWE's merchandise sales to a big extent which should be the sole reason that WWE has planned to from a counterpart of the faction on Monday Night Raw. Apparently, Andrade, Rey Mysterio, and Sin Cara are the three names that might form a new group to take over the flagship show.

As per reports from PWInsider.com, WWE has brought Andrade, Rey Mysterio, and Sin Cara under one roof for the sole reason of forming a faction that will serve as the replacement of The Shield. All three superstars share the common bond of coming from the Mexican heritage that will be the key factor building bonds between them.

As far as the leader is concerned, veteran Rey Mysterio should play the role as he is a global icon. He was always rumoured to form a new Mexican faction after re-signing with the WWE last October. Now with this report from the reliable source, those speculations may become true. There is still no update on when or how the storyline for this faction will kick off.

It will be interesting to see though how Rey Mysterio and Andrade get on the same page after going through a long-lasting rivalry on Smackdown Live. They both tore the house down with a few solid matches that forced the audience wanting to see more competition between them. So it may come as a tough job for the creative team to bring these two bitter-rivals under one faction.

But if the concerned group is created in the future, it will benefit the WWE in catering to the huge fanbase of Mexico. Alongside the three superstars concerned, Andrade's manager, Zelina Vega also comes from the Mexican ethnicity that will suit well to the whole concept. Plus, Andrade is a future world champion in the WWE and should be able to enter the main event picture as part of the faction just like The Shield did, five years ago.