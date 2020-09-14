WWE plans to host major Hell in a Cell Women's Division match

It was recently reported by several outlets that WWE moved the Hell In A Cell pay-per-view event date. It was originally scheduled for November 1st which has now been moved to October 25th. WWE preponed the show as this assures one more show inside the ThunderDome aka the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida before their initial lease period for the venue expires on October 31st.

Wrestling Observer Radio now reports that Sasha Banks and Bayley is likely to have a match at and inside the Hell In A Cell. The dreaded structure could witness the culmination of their bitter feud from SmackDown, in a very fitting manner. The bout should go down for the Women’s Championship of the blue brand.

Bayley is currently slated to face Nikki Cross at Clash of Champions on September 27th over her title. Sasha Banks is out from the context after suffering a kayfabe injury at the hands of her former best friend Bayley, who could make a return, this week. It’s unclear whether she’s in a good shape for wrestling, at this point.

The Golden Role Models of the WWE had a failed attempt to win back their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax during the post-Payback edition of SmackDown. After the match, the medical staff was checking on Banks for a leg injury, when Bayley turned on her buddy. She brutally attacked her, ramming her against the barrier and steel steps. She then put a chair around Banks' neck and stomped down on it to ensure the victim lands into a hospital.

The post-match attack segment was a hit with fans that reportedly drew 2.32 million viewers, which turned out to be a top number for any wrestling show in months. So the feud would continue without a break as FOX ran a promo during an NFL game mentioning the return of Sasha Banks on SmackDown. WWE is yet to officially announce the same.

@RajGiri_303 Looks like Sasha Banks will be back on Smackdown this Friday to address Bayley. So much for selling the assault. @WrestlingInc pic.twitter.com/6pw74ZhJUB — Ethan Cramer (@EthanCramer) September 13, 2020

Bayley addressed attacking Banks on this past Friday's SmackDown admitting that she was using her, all the way. She was the closest to Banks and knew at some point, The Legit Boss was going to strike, which doesn’t allow the attacker to remorse, at all. The SmackDown Women’s Champion had her time on the mic while it will now be the victim's turn to speak as per the promo aired on FOX.

With that being said, the groundworks are set for a solid Hell In A Cell battle between the two cornerstone figures of Women's Evolution. On a related note, Sasha Banks will that way become part of all the three Cell matches from the WWE Women's division. She previously battled Charlotte Flair (2016) and Becky Lynch (2019) inside that Cell Structure for the Raw Women's Title, on both the occasions.