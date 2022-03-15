WWE Raw: Big return set; Top star headed to NXT brand

AJ has not been seen on RAW since the WWE Hall of Famer granted him a match against him and then turned heel with a low blow followed by some steel chair shots.

WWE then issued a storyline injury update by noting that AJ suffered a severe neck contusion after receiving the Con-Chair-Tos by Edge.

Edge was present on this week's Raw with a dark promo where he claimed to become strong after the vicious assault on AJ He doubted whether AJ will be okay to perform at Wrestlemania 38 after which the 2-time WWE Champion took to Twitter and issued a warning to Edge.

AJ also revealed that he will be back on next week’s RAW from the Allstate Arena near Chicago, Illinois.

“Exercise judgement? Grant mercy? Sitting on a mountain of omnipotence? I don’t know where you got this garbage but one thing I will grant YOU … is fair warning. I’m coming back to #WWERaw next week and you better prepare yourself…stupid haircut, dramatic lighting, and all.”

I’m coming back to #WWERaw next week and you better prepare yourself…stupid haircut, dramatic lighting, and all. https://t.co/LfoyvdTiZG — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) March 15, 2022

Top WWE Raw Superstar The Miz will be there on tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0. WWE has announced that the upcoming episode will feature Miz TV as the host, Miz will welcome new NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode as his guests.

Roode and Ziggler, aka The Dirty Dawgs will be celebrating Ziggler’s NXT Title win over Bron Breakker from last week’s NXT Roadblock Triple Threat main event, also featuring Tommaso Ciampa.

It’s believed that the main event for the next NXT Specials, NXT Stand & Deliver should feature Breakker vs. Ziggler for the title but that’s yet to be confirmed.

Ziggler is one of the best friends of The Miz in real life who also re-tweeted WWE’s graphic for the Miz TV segment to promote the segment. At this point, the March 15 WWE NXT card stands as follows:

* Tiffany Stratton vs. Sarray

* Indi Hartwell vs. Persia Pirotta

* A-Kid makes his NXT 2.0 debut against Kushida

* Cameron Grimes vs. Santos Escobar: Qualifier for the Fatal-5-Way NXT North American Title Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver

* The Miz hosts Miz TV segment with NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode