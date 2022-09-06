WWE Raw: Braun Strowman returns; Hall of Famer and more booked for next week

In the opening contest of Raw, The New Day vs. Alpha Academy vs. Los Lotharios vs. Street Profits Fatal-4-Way Match took place to determine the number-one contender for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

Braun Strowman made his shocking return in between the match as he marched down the ramp and laid waste to the eight performers. The attack ended with a shoulder tackle to Otis followed by a powerslam on Angelo Dawkins through the announce desk.

The Monster among Men Strowman also beat up a bunch of security members, who ran down to the ring, trying to make the save. Afterward, he sent a message to the blue brand of the WWE by announcing his return to Smackdown, this Friday night.

The former WWE Universal Champion was released by the WWE on June 2, 2021, as part of the company's COVID-19-related budget cuts. Earlier this year, when Triple H took charge of WWE's Talent Relations and Creative departments, rumours started swirling that he was interested in bringing back the seven-footer.

Before bringing back Strowman, Triple H has re-signed other former top superstars like Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Dakota Kai, Hit Row, Dexter Lumis, and Johnny Gargano.

In more news from Raw, WWE Hall of Famer Edge has been announced for another rare match on Raw in a gap of just three weeks as he will wrestle Dominik Mysterio of Judgment Day in a singles bout, next week.

Last night, Dominik officially joined Judgment Day and delivered a beatdown over Edge alongside Damian Priest and Finn Balor. Edge was found selling a knee injury after a steel chair shot.

Later on the show, Rey Mysterio lost to Priest in a singles contest after which Ripley vowed to end Edge's career. Then she announced the match between Dominik and Edge for next week.

The same episode show will feature a rematch from the finals of the WWE Women's Tag Team Title Tournament where Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah will defend against DAMAGE CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.

The title bout was announced after Kai and SKY alongside Bayley cut a promo in the ring, this week. The latter was also seemingly gunning for a Raw Women's Title match opportunity but nothing regarding that was officially announced.

Besides the two above-mentioned matches, former WWE NXT Champion Johnny Gargano will also return to action on the September 12 episode of Monday Night Raw that takes place at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

The current match card for September 12th edition of Raw is given below:

- WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah (c) vs. DAMAGE CTRL (Dakota Kai and IYO SKY)

- Johnny Gargano's first match in nearly 9 months

- Dominik Mysterio vs. Edge