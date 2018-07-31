WWE Raw general manager terminates Brock Lesnar’s contract

The opening segment was supposed to feature the return of the champion in a promo segment. But, WWE officials did a right thing by holding the appearance back. They chose to bring Paul Heyman instead, alongside Roman Reigns in the opening segment. This was a clever idea to keep the fans invested into the show till the end.

Plus, Brock Lesnar was shown many times in different segments from the backstage to keep the fans occupied to follow his activities. It was clear from his comments that the champion doesn't care much about the WWE Universe or what they think. So despite Paul Heyman requesting him on numerous occasions, he decided not to come out in front of the live audience.

Later, Kurt Angle informed Paul Heyman about the contractual obligations of Brock Lesnar. The contract demands him to appear on live TV or else there will be no option for him than to fire the Champ from the show. Heyman pleaded Lesnar to listen to the GM's words, but it made him furious. He warned Heyman to watch his mouth or else he might get beat up.

In the final segment of the show, Kurt Angle officially terminated the contract of Brock Lesnar from WWE Raw. This meant that the beast is no longer a WWE employee from a storyline standpoint. So he stepped into the ring and attacked the general manager with an F-5. He, later charged at Baron Corbin who attempted to escape the scene.

The huge shock came at the very end of the show when Brock Lesnar grabbed Heyman by his throat. We would have never even imagined to see this scene in our wildest of dreams. This may have ended their long partnership in pro-wrestling, for now.

The beast incarnate was in no mood to stop even after WWE Raw went off air. He went to the backstage area and saw interviewer Mike Rome standing there and the merciless Lesnar hammered away at him to bring out his animalistic behavior before he left the arena. We feel this may have been his last appearance on Monday Night Raw after these actions. We await for futher information on this and hope for the best as Summerslam is just three weeks away.