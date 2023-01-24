WWE Raw is XXX results, recap and highlights: January 23, 2023

A United States Title Match served as the main event during which we witnessed a huge return, while a Raw Tag Team Title Match and a Steel Cage Match were also on the card of Raw's 30th anniversary.

Check out the recap and results from the January 23 episode of Monday Night Raw that took place at the Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania:

- "Raw is XXX" kicked off with Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart hyping up the crowd for a packed night in store for the WWE Universe.

- Trial of Sami Zayn went down, next. Paul Heyman claimed that Sami is guilty and he also showed his evidence. Sami was upset after what he's done for The Bloodline over the past few months.

Roman Reigns got angry and told Solo Sikoa to get him but Jey Uso stopped Solo and showed some evidence in favor of Sami. Roman then informed that he will put Sami to the final test at Royal Rumble.

- Jey Uso (c) & Sami Zayn defeated Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest) to retain the RAW Tag Team Championships in the opening contest.

Jimmy Uso was originally competing in the match but he suffered an injury during the match and Sami "Uso" had to step in to replace him.

After sending Priest shoulder-first into the ring post, Jey and Sami delivered the 1-D to get the pin to win.

- LA Knight called out any Legend to step up to him when The Undertaker's "The American Badass" music hit and out he came on his Motorcycle!

Knight talked trash and advised Undertaker to enjoy his retirement when Bray Wyatt showed up. The Undertaker eventually caught LA for a Chokeslam but then set him for a Sister Abigail from Bray. Before he left the ring on his motorcycle, The Undertaker said something in Bray's ear.

- Bayley vs. Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage Match never took place since DAMAGE CTRL members attacked inside the cage structure Becky before the bell rang.

- D-Generation X (Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and X-Pac) and Kurt Angle came out. Angle said that he had always wanted to be a member of DX.

The Imperium faction interrupted and insulted DX. The leader and the WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther said they want DX & Kurt out of the ring unless they want to fight.

DX members then chose Triple H to fight Gunther but Triple H said that he's retired. Shawn Michaels, X-Pac, Road Dogg, and Kurt Angle also refused to fight as well.

Seth Rollins and The Street Profits then showed up to back up the DX. Teddy Long came out and made the six-man tag team match official, with Kurt Angle being the special guest referee and Jerry Lawler joining the commentary booth.

- Seth Rollins and The Street Profits defeated Imperium in this entertaining six-man tag team match. Rollins neutralized GUNTHER with a pedigree. Ford delivered a Frog Splash to Vinci before Rollins pinned him with the Curb Stomp finisher.

- WWF Legend IRS took Baron Corbin's money. Ted DiBiase delivered his trademark laugh while Ron Simmons uttered his "DAMN!" catchphrase.

- RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair defeated Sonya Deville in a short match after hitting her with the KOD. Before the match, Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and Ric Flair also had a moment with Belair.

After the match, Alexa Bliss appeared on the titantron and sent a warning to Bianca about their championship match scheduled for Royal Rumble.

- The Miz came out and she was about not having a Title Match, or a Miz TV segment. Kevin Owens came out and took out The Miz with a Stunner before vowing to win the Universal Title at Royal Rumble.

- Austin Theory (c) defeated Bobby Lashley in a No DQ Match to retain the United States Championship in the main event of Raw after Brock Lesnar returned and interfered.

The interesting finish saw Lesnar F5-ing Lashley and then Theory on top of Lashley. As a result, Theory pinned Lashley in an unconscious state. Lesnar stood tall to end Raw's 30th anniversary.