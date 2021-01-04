WWE Raw Legends Night preview and schedule: January 4, 2021

Fans would also not want to miss this must-see episode where the WWE Champion is also set for his first title defense of the year when Raw airs from the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Monday Night Raw was unable to retain steady TV ratings and viewerships throughout 2020 in the absence of a live audience and the situation became worse in December around the TLC pay-per-view event.

The airing platform USA Network is seemingly unhappy with the condition and they wanted Vince McMahon and Co. to do something about the situation. As a result, we are getting the Legends Night to kick things off in 2021.

There’s no telling what surprises are in store with #WWERaw Legends Night tomorrow night at 8/7 C on @USA_Network!https://t.co/hedSfbzVqJ pic.twitter.com/L22dsrvogG — WWE (@WWE) January 3, 2021

Some of the iconic WWE Legends and Hall of Famers will return on Raw with the headliners being “The Immortal” Hulk Hogan and “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair.

The remaining guest list goes as follows - Eve Torres, Alicia Fox, Beth Phoenix, Big Show, Boogeyman, Booker T, Candice Michelle, Carlito, Hillbilly Jim, IRS (Irwin R. Schyster), Ivory, Jacqueline, Jeff Jarrett, Jimmy Hart, Kurt Angle, Mark Henry, Melina, Michael "PS" Hayes, Mickie James, Sgt. Slaughter, Tatanka, Torrie Wilson.

Action always speaks louder than words in WWE and the motto will be retained as an earth-shattering collision will usher in 2021 on the red brand. The 2020 'Superstar of the Year' Drew McIntyre will battle Keith Lee for his WWE Championship in the main event match.

Lee earned the title opportunity last week on Raw with a massive win over Sheamus in a number-one contender's match. Later, in a WWE Network exclusive interview, Lee promised to claim his first belt on the main roster. McIntyre has successfully evaded AJ Styles and Miz in recent weeks, but Lee’s mix of strength and technicality will put him to solid test.

Charlotte Flair and Asuka have been undefeated since winning the Women’s Tag Team Championships at TLC as they competed on both Raw and SmackDown since then. However, the former champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler have appeared to be a real headache for both of them in recent times.

Jax escaped from Flair’s Figure-eight Leglock via Baszler's interference making the champions frustrated. Perhaps, a rematch will be in the works when they appear on Raw.

RETRIBUTION has tried to be a dominant faction on Raw and their latest target is Ricochet. Week after week, they have beat down the former United States Champion in an attempt to persuade him to join their group.

In an interview, the high-flyer promised that he has no intentions to do so. With number-games not in his favor, it's perhaps inevitable that he gets attacked by Mustafa Ali and his goons again this week.

As Raw faded to black last week, we saw Randy Orton light a match stick and responded positively to the pledge of Alexa Bliss to set her ablaze. Bliss doused herself in gasoline and dared The Viper to repeat the same actions (putting The Fiend on fire) from WWE TLC. This was a desperate try from her side to evoke the demonic leader from hibernation.

Will Wyatt rise tonight? Also, how did Orton respond to Bliss’ proposition that was never aired? We’ll get to know more on this during tonight's very special Legends Night edition of Raw.