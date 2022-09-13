WWE Raw: New Champions crowned; Fresh Title Match announced

As seen in the match. DAMAGE CTRL members Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (with Bayley) defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

The finish of the match saw Aliyah hit a jawbreaker on Kai but Bayley put Kai's foot on the rope to help her escape from the pin-fall loss.

An irate Aliyah delivered a baseball kick to Bayley but Sky took her out with a moonsault. Dakota Kai then connected the Kai-ropractor for the win in the second match of WWE Raw.

During the tournament finale match, Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah had Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss in their corner to watch out for the heel antics of DAMAGE CTRL.

The finishing sequence was controversial as Aliyah pinned Kai with a roll-up but the official never noticed that Kai wasn't the legal one in the match. This is the reason why Kai questioned the legitimacy of the win and demanded a rematch.

After securing the win in it, Kai and SKY captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships for the first time. Previously, SKY won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship with NXT Superstar, Zoey Stark while Kai won the same championship twice with the now former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, Raquel Rodriguez.

SKY and Kai have also joined the list of women who held championships on both NXT and the main roster. Rodriguez, however, remains the only woman to hold both the NXT (singles and tag team titles) and Women's Tag Team Titles on the main roster.

In more news from WWE Raw, Seth Rollins opened the show and turned down a rematch against Riddle as he seemed focused on getting his hands on a championship in the WWE. Riddle attacked him but eventually, he suffered a loss to Finn Balor.

Rollins then took out Riddle with a Stomp before heading backstage where he met United States Champion Bobby Lashley. Rollins said he would be going after gold and "would gladly take [it] off [his] shoulders" before throwing out a challenge.

Lashley accepted it to make the match official between two top Superstars on next week's Raw. The title defense comes within just two weeks as the champion retained against The Miz inside a Steel Cage, last week.

This is the third US title reign for the All-Mighty that began by defeating Theory back in June at Money in the Bank. Since then, Lashley had successfully defended against the likes of Ciampa, AJ Styles, and The Miz.