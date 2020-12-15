WWE Raw recap: Randy Orton set Bray Wyatt ablaze, TLC 2020 match changes

Bray Wyatt was out for a field trip at WWE ThunderDome with his Firefly Funhouse pals Mercy The Buzzard, Huskus The Pig Boy, Ramblin' Rabbit. As expected, his current rival Randy Orton interrupted the scene inviting Wyatt into the game of hide-and-seek, all over the backstage area.

Wyatt didn’t have any problems playing the game as he searched Orton at the locker room area. Orton finally met him in a room with a cheap shot from behind.

The duo entered a garage as Orton placed Wyatt inside of a large wooden box and locked it from outside. He grabbed a tank of gasoline and poured it all over the wooden box. After emptying the gas can, he dropped a lighter on top of the box, igniting it in the.

The Viper was at his sadistic best but his rejoice didn’t last long as the box lid suddenly opened and The Fiend came out with flames around him. The Fiend applied the Mandible Claw and rammed Orton back into the garage door. Orton was completely laid out, on the floor with the devastating maneuver while Wyatt’s demon enjoyed every bit of it.

Previously, Randy Orton put The Undertaker on fire in the same way at No Mercy 2007 which is considered as one of the most heinous acts in WWE history. He also did a similar act, three years ago while burning down the Wyatt Family compound. But this time around, Wyatt showed why he is the new 'face of fear' on Raw and the absolute favorite to emerge victorious at TLC.

Speaking of the PPV, Lana was scheduled to team with RAW Women's Champion Asuka to challenge WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler at this Sunday's pay-per-view. Over on Raw, Lana defeated Jax in singles action, but after the match, Jax and Baszler double-teamed on Lana focusing on her arm and leg until Asuka made the save.

Later WWE Raw commentator Tom Phillips announced that Lana had been taken to a local hospital with "devastating injuries to her elbow and leg" after the attack by Jax and Baszler. It was also confirmed that Lana won’t be competing at TLC.

On a related note, Mandy Rose made her return on Raw to save her tag partner Dana Brooke from an attack by Jax and Baszler. So, it’s assumed either Rose or Brooke will end up teaming with Asuka to challenge Jax and Baszler. We should also mention that Rose was out of action due to an injury caused by Jax, last month.