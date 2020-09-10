WWE Raw Superstar Seth Rollins to take time-off; Reason revealed

It seems that The Messiah will be away to spread his 'Greater Good' mojo for sometime in the near future. If reports from The Dirty Sheets are to be believed then he is scheduled to go away for a long time break. Although it's debatable, the timespan of his absence could be around the next WWE Draft that airs in 2020 fall.

As it stands, the Draft is scheduled to take place in October after it was pushed back a couple of times. It was noted that the current storyline featuring the Mysterio family standing against Seth Rollins will help him get written off the WWE programme. The heel Rollins character has been victorious, thus far, but it may be time for the big babyface pay-off to counter.

In reality, Seth Rollins requested this hiatus, months ago, following WrestleMania 36. WWE didn’t have any problem in sanctioning that for him considering that he has been on TV consistently since his debut in November 2012 (He was only away from TV for 7 months due to a leg injury, from November 2015 to May 2016).

But it seems, the time-off was strategically chosen by both the parties. Rollins' fiancée Becky Lynch is expected to give birth to their child in December. Hence it makes sense why he wants to be away from pro-wrestling for sometimes and spend some time with family. After all, The Architect will become a proud first-time father whereas his better half also known as The MAN will become The MOM.

Thus, we can expect Seth Rollins to be off for a few months on Raw and then come back-in-time for WrestleMania 37, probably with Becky by her side as the former Raw Women’s Champion has no plans to hang up her boots, as well. Perhaps this could also mark a babyface turn for Rollins, too on TV but that’s a long-term story.

Seth Rollins recently spoke with Jason Duaine Hahn of People Magazine to give an update on Becky saying that she’s very happy and healthy. He talked about how she always wants to be productive and thus is having a hard time while being on this maternity leave.

"So now you're trying to figure out what to do with your time, and she's just not a lazy person," Rollins stated. "She's the hardest working person I've ever met, so she wants to always be productive. That's what gives her purpose on a day-to-day basis. So it's been crazy for her, but she found some cool things that hopefully she'll be able to share in the future."