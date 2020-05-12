WWE Raw women's champ Becky Lynch announces pregnancy, vacates title

Lynch, who broke the record for the longest reign as Raw Women's Champion recently, opened WWE's flagship show by relinquishing her championship to Asuka, who had won the MITB ladder match on Sunday (May 10).

Lynch, who is engaged to fellow WWE headliner Seth Rollins, made an announcement that sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe, after she revealed that she's pregnant at the start of Raw.

"Tonight is no ordinary night for me. I'm torn between joy and sadness because I am at a place in my life where things are about to change and I needed to do something about it," Lynch said before giving a brief history of her time with WWE, which began in 2013.

"You go and be a warrior, 'cause I'm gonna go be a mother."



An incredibly emotional moment between @BeckyLynchWWE and the NEW #WWERaw #WomensChampion @WWEAsuka. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/IU3BRXDBZD — WWE (@WWE) May 12, 2020

Asuka arrived during the Raw opening segment and Lynch revealed that she was forfeiting her championship over to her longtime rival.

"You go and be a warrior, because I'm going to go be a mother. You have been the best wrestler in the world for a long time and this is why I'm so glad that this is happening to you," Lynch told the new champion in an emotional moment.

Lynch, who had been the Raw women's champion since last April, also revealed that after speaking with WWE officials, the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match was actually for her title, instead of the usual contract for a title opportunity. So, Asuka was crowned the champion.

"The match last night, it wasn't what you thought it was. The match last night was actually for the Raw women's championship. I can't fight anymore, but you can. You are the champion. You go and be a warrior because I am going to go and be a mother."

The Man also took to social media to express her gratitude to the WWE Universe.

I have no idea what happens from here, but I do know that you’ve made all my dreams come true. I entered the PC in 2013 not knowing anyone, I'll leave that same building tonight with my new family. Thank you all so much. pic.twitter.com/auSvwtx3gp — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 12, 2020