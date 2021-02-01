WWE Royal Rumble 2021: Edge, Bianca Belair book WrestleMania main event spots after rumble wins

Entering at the third spot in Women's Rumble match, Bianca Belair made four eliminations during her long stay in the ring - 56 minutes - which set a record in the women's division.

First up, she eliminated the number 1 entrant, Bayley, later she eliminated number 30 entrant Natalya and then joined hands with Rhea Ripley to eliminate Charlotte Flair.

In the end, che claimed the win by eliminating Rhea Ripley to earn a title opportunity at the upcoming WrestleMania 37 where she can challenge either Raw Women's Champion Asuka or SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks.

Meanwhile, in the men's rumble match, which wasn't as good as the women's rumble, Hall of Famer Edge, who was the number 1 entrant, made three eliminations during his long stay of close to an hour.

The match ended with Edge and Christian teaming up against Strowman and Rollins. Edge and Christian paired up to eliminate Strowman before Rollins dumped Christian out. Edge then took out Rollins.

And when Edge was celebrating, Orton, the number 2 entrant who was never eliminated, walked in and attempted to take Edge out with an RKO.

Despite digesting the RKO, Edge managed to fight back and toss the Viper out to win the match. With the win, Edge became only the third wrestler after Shawn Michaels and Chris Benoit to win the rumble match after coming in at number one.

The Hall of Famer now earned the opportunity to face either Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship or Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37.

Who the two rumble winners pick as their opponents in the show of shows will be known in the coming weeks as the Road to WrestleMania has officially kicked off from now.