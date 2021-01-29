WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Match Card with predictions

WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Charlotte Flair and Asuka (c)

During the fall of 2020, it seemed that no tandem was strong enough to unseat the dominant combination of Baszler & Nia who were the Women's Tag Champs. The scenario suddenly changed at WWE TLC when Raw Women's Champion Asuka revealed Charlotte Flair as her surprise tag partner and then snatched the gold.

Since then, the two record-breakers have elevated the prestige of the 2-year old title with successful defenses. They intend to do the same in the title rematch at Royal Rumble against Jax and Baszler. Flair and Asuka are moving forward like a well-oiled machine while their challengers have recently shown signs of cracks in their chemistry.

Prediction - Charlotte Flair and Asuka will retain their belts to perhaps mark the end in the partnership of Jax and Baszler.

WWE Title Match: Bill Goldberg vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

There's The Myth standing in the Claymore Country! After Drew McIntyre defeated Keith Lee in his latest title defence on Raw Legends Night, Goldberg sneaked in and issued a challenge to the retainer. The following week, the daredevil champion accepted the WWE Hall of Famer's proposition to set up a mammoth collision for The Rumble.

Without a doubt, McIntyre has proved himself to be a fighting champion during his two WWE Championship reigns, earning the respect of the WWE Universe. But he's now colliding with one of the most protected characters of sports entertainment.

Going by the record book, Goldberg is the unprecedented favorite to become the new champion. However, a part-timer status and potential backlash from the fans could hinder him from getting his first WWE Championship.

Prediction - Goldberg coming back to WWE and winning titles around WrestleMania has become cliche and WWE Universe isn't obviously interested to see that. It's better to prepare a WrestleMania stage for Drew McIntyre who earned every bit of the spotlight by carrying the Raw brand on his shoulder throughout the pandemic. Hopefully, Vince McMahon agrees with this theory.

Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Universal Title: Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Following a big swerve by WWE Producer Adam Pearce, Universal Champion Roman Reigns found himself in another match against Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble 2021, this time in a Last Man Standing Match. The two previously battled in brutal TLC and Steel Cage matches to show great in-ring chemistry. But on both occasions, interferences from Jey Uso spoiled the opportunities of the challenger.

Roman Reigns gloated about those wins and proclaimed himself to be the Head of the Table while Owens stood as one of the single toughest elements of resistance against him. He has promised to 'die trying' while taking away that Universal Title from The Tribal Chief and the motto remains the same for him. Unfortunately, Last Man Standing offers a No-DQ environment and the champion might just take advantage of that.

Prediction - Reigns' partners-in-crime Jey Uso or Paul Heyman could legally involve them in the match creating a two/three-on-one situation against Owens. So chances of a title change are relatively less.

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match: Winner earns Raw/SmackDown/NXT Women's Title shot at WrestleMania 37

Thirty female Superstars will fight for a lifetime opportunity to feature in a championship match at WrestleMania 37. Ever since the inauguration of the Women's Royal Rumble match, WWE just doubled the excitement contents of Rumble as various surprise entrants are guaranteed to fill up 30 spots.

While established names like Alexa Bliss, Bayley, or Charlotte Flair are the obvious favorites to dominate and win The Rumble, a couple of shocking theories are also available.

Former NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley and former Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey are two highly speculated names to make appearances and win the whole melee to make some splash in the relatively stagnant Women's Division.

Prediction - Returning Ronda Rousey or Rhea Ripley are the favorites to win and face Asuka at WrestleMania 37.

30-Man Royal Rumble Match: Winner earns WWE/Universal/NXT Title shot at WrestleMania 37

Sports-entertainment has been handing over an opportunity to immortality to a particular superstar for the past 34 years and that tradition continues with Men's Royal Rumble 2021. The field is all set with several former champions like Edge, Daniel Bryan, The Miz, Sheamus, AJ Styles declaring themselves for the melee.

These names are likely to carry the load for the match that usually gets dragged for over an hour. Daniel Bryan is a predicted favorite, this year as he is an automatic choice to face Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37.

In case, WWE dodges the usual route then we can expect a show-up by Brock Lesnar. His win could set up a rematch with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre from last year. Chances are relatively low that the winner's name goes beyond these two names.

Prediction - Daniel Bryan is the most favorite to win the Men's Rumble who would face Roman Reigns. Brock Lesnar is another favorite to be a surprise entrant and win the match. Edge could turn out to be a dark horse, though, who is chasing the world title that he never lost.