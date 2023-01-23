WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Match Card, Date, Time in India, Telecast and Live Streaming Information

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 venue, date and time
When and where is WWE Royal Rumble 2023 taking place?
The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday (January 28) at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. And due to time difference, the event will take place in India on Sunday (January 29) morning.
What time does WWE Royal Rumble 2023 start?
The WWE Royal Rumble 2023 event is scheduled to start at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT (Saturday, January 28) | 1 AM GMT / 6:30 AM IST (Sunday, January 29).
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Telecast Information
Where to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2023?
The event will be available on the Peacock Network for the fans in the United States and on the WWE Network for fans in rest of the world.
How to watch and stream WWE Royal Rumble 2023 in India?
Sony Sports Network Channels - Sony Sports 1/HD (English), Sony Sports 3/HD (Hindi) and Sony Sports 4/HD (Tamil/Telugu) will telecast the event live in India,
Meanwhile, the WWE fans can also stream the event live via Sony LIV app or website with a subscription starting from 5:30 AM IST on January 29.
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Match Card
● Men's Royal Rumble Match: 30-Man Royal Rumble Match for a world championship match at WrestleMania 39
● Women's Royal Rumble Match: 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match for a women's championship match at WrestleMania 39
● Pitch Black Match: Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight
● Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss
● Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Kevin Owens
Men’s Royal Rumble Entrants (15 Announced so far)
● Kofi Kingston
● Santos Escobar
● Rey Mysterio
● Ricochet
● Austin Theory
● Bobby Lashley
● Sheamus
● Cody Rhodes
● Omos
● Braun Strowman
● Baron Corbin
● Karrion Kross
● Seth "Freakin" Rollins
● Drew McIntyre
● Gunther
Women’s Royal Rumble Entrants (7 Announced So Far)
● Rhea Ripley
● Liv Morgan
● Candice LeRae
● Raquel Rodriguez
● Zelina Vega
● Emma
● Shayna Baszler