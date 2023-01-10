WWE Royal Rumble 2023: New entries declared; Possible title match revealed

Finn Balor and Damian Priest wrestled in the main event of this week's episode of Raw and eventually win the match to earn a future title shot against Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.

As instructed by WWE Official Adam Pearce, a WWE Tag Team Turmoil match was underway on Raw. In the first match of that turmoil, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were defeated by Judgment Day.

Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander were the next teams out but Balor suffered some bruises and he was medically disqualified to compete. From this point, Dominik was allowed to replace Balor in the match.

Despite the change in the lineup, Dom and Priest went ahead to defeat the former Hurt Business, The Alpha Academy, and The Street Profits members to win the entire melee.

Thus, they were entitled to receive a shot at The Usos and their tag titles. While the title match is yet to be officially announced, the current assumption is that the match could be set for Royal Rumble.

Speaking of the first WWE Network Specials of 2023, more top Superstars from the Raw roster declared their entries into the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble Matches during the latest episode of Raw.

Seth Rollins trolled the fans by coming out in crutches, but he ultimately declared his entry to the Rumble match given that no injury is tough enough to keep him back from getting a shot at Wrestlemania 39 main event.

United States Champion Austin Theory also declared his entry into the Men's Royal Rumble Match and claimed that he will win it. Soon after the announcement, Bobby Lashley made his return and speared Theory to make a bold statement.

Later, Lashley's entry to the Royal Rumble match was also confirmed by himself with the following statement: "It doesn't matter who is in the Royal Rumble, because I'm back. My suspension is over and I can't wait to manhandle every superstar in the Rumble."

From the Women's division, Rhea Ripley and Candice LeRae declared their entry into the Rumble match on this week's Raw. Liv Morgan is the other confirmed entry to the mix which leaves 27 to be filled.

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble premium live event takes place Saturday, January 28 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The updated match card for the event goes as follows:

- Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens

- Pitch Black Match: Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight

- Men's Royal Rumble Match: Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Santos Escobar, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, Bobby Lashley, and 24 Superstars TBA

- Women's Royal Rumble Match: Liv Morgan, Candice LaRae, Rhea Ripley, and 27 Superstars TBA