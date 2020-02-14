English
John Cena to face a WWE NXT star at Wrestlemania 36?

By Raja
John Cena at Wrestlemania 35 (image courtesy WWE.com)
John Cena at Wrestlemania 35 (image courtesy WWE.com)

Bengaluru, February 14: The Road to WrestleMania would have been incomplete without the presence of the former franchise player of the WWE, but he has now confirmed to make his comeback.

John Cena is set to return home amid rumours running rampant regarding his WWE career, as per the announcements by WWE's official website as well as the social media accounts.

"John Cena will return to SmackDown on Friday, Feb. 28, as Team Blue continues down The Road to WrestleMania. An icon in the ring and the star of such blockbuster films as “Bumblebee,” “Blockers” and the upcoming “F9: The Fast Saga,” Cena will soon bring his signature “Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect” back to SmackDown, as first reported by WWE Backstage on FS1."

Now, WWE Universe is all pumped up to learn what role will the multi-time WrestleMania main-eventer be given for the 36th edition of the show. Apparently, two plans are being lined up for him. The Cenation Leader may follow one of the routes after having a true homecoming in his ancestral town of Boston, Massachusetts at the TD Garden Arena.

Updates from the Dirty Sheets suggest that John Cena vs. Lars Sullivan was the original program to take place at WrestleMania 35, last year. Officials could not make that match a reality as Lars had some 'anxiety issues' just days after his main roster debut and was sent home, thereafter. The match was then said to be pushed back for this year's 'Mania which is also not on the card, anymore.

There is no concrete update on when we could see the monstrous Lars Sullivan back on WWE programme and thus the creative won't look to fire an empty shots. As a backup opponent, NXT Superstar Velveteen Dream's name is being discussed. These two were involved in a social media altercation earlier, hinting at a potential showdown.

WWE further picked up the story in due course and posted it on their Youtube channel to indicate this match could be in the works. As Wrestlemania is considered as the grandest stage, huge names like Hulk Hogan or Sting were also added to the context as John Cena's potential opponent.

But Vince McMahon 'wants Cena to work with a full-timer and put him over' which makes Velveteen Dream the favorite to take on the 16-time world champion in a cross-brand match.

If none of these plans work out then it is likely that John Cena will be put into a position similar to last year's Wrestlemania where he shared the stage with Elias. The 'Doctor of Thuganomics’ was back in the house bringing back memories of the Ruthless Aggression Era to the delight of WWE Universe.

However, WWE creative team may not take a similar strategy for the 'golden goose' of their company especially considering that Wrestlemania will take place this year in the city of Tampa, Florida where Cena currently resides. He wanted a bigger role for the 'show of shows' and should get it, no matter what. More details in this regard will be disclosed when he resurfaces on SmackDown, two weeks from now.

Story first published: Friday, February 14, 2020, 13:32 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 14, 2020

