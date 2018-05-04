WWE: Rumour killer on Daniel Bryan medically unfit to compete

Just this past Friday night, he had an incredible performance at the Greatest Royal Rumble event. He spent over 1 hour to set a new record in the prestigious battle royal. But the battle scars left him in a wounded situation. The rumours did suggest this ever since the event passed by.

It was fuelled up even more after he missed this week's edition of Smackdown Live. The commentators addressed the situation stating that he is medically not cleared to compete in the ring. He picked up some nasty bruises from the Rumble match and there's a chance that he might pick up more infection.

After the show in Saudi Arabia, Daniel Bryan admitted that the altercation with NXT star, Roderick Strong left him with scratches on his chest. So, the speculation was that he is indeed battling with a concussion. This left the fans in disappointed that the popular superstar might miss action, again.



We assure you that it is not true. Once Smackdown Live went off the air, this week, Daniel Bryan was seen in action. He featured in a dream match against Shinsuke Nakamura to entertain the Montreal crowd. WrestlingINC.com gave updates how the match went by,

“Bryan and Nakamura had a short but fun 7-10 minute match with a lot of submissions that the crowd was going crazy for and they chanted "Oui!". The end of the match saw Bryan hitting Nakamura with his Yes! kicks, only for Nakamura to duck one of them and hit a low blow, which prompted the referee to ring the bell and rule the match for Bryan via disqualification.”



With that being said, it is clear that the addressed injury was just a storyline perspective. He has chosen limited dates to wrestle on TV and that might be the reason he was not seen this week. Also, it's a good way to use him as the major star attraction on the show. For now, his match against Big Cass is still scheduled to take place at Backlash this Sunday.