Shane McMahon, Rey Mysterio, Great Khali added to Greatest Royal Rumble roster

The Greatest Royal Rumble is going to be a milestone event in the history of the WWE. Apart from this one being the biggest Rumble match in the company's history, no other such big show has been hosted in a huge capacity outside the United States.

Recently, the WWE has confirmed that the entire host venue has been sold out. The King Abdullah Sports Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, has a capacity of more than 60,000, which is why this would be a record in attendance in the middle east country. We will learn the actual attendance figure once the show gets over.

The headliner of this WWE Network-exclusive show is going to be the Greatest Royal Rumble match, itself. Various marquee names have been confirmed for this battle royal match already. Recently, two more were added to the mix.

History will be made at @WWE Greatest Royal Rumble from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, streaming LIVE THIS FRIDAY at 12 PM ET/9 AM PT on the award-winning @WWENetwork! #WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/qdIHaKfHwg — WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2018

It is now confirmed that Shane McMahon will be a part of this match as well. Seeing the Smackdown commissioner in action is a bonus for the fans to get glued to the WWE TV screen. Also, his Wrestlemania 34 rivals, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will also compete in the match.

Check out the updated names for the Greatest Royal Rumble match:

“Shane McMahon, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Daniel Bryan, Braun Strowman, Big Show, Kurt Angle, Elias, Baron Corbin, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Apollo Crews, Titus O'Neil, Shelton Benjamin, Chad Gable, Sin Cara, Goldust, Mojo Rawley, Dolph Ziggler, Chris Jericho and more.”

A couple of surprises will be in-store as well on the night. As per the viral poster on the social media, two names are confirmed to surprise the fans - Rey Mysterio and The Great Khali from India.

THIS FRIDAY: It will truly be the GREATEST #RoyalRumble match EVER as 50 MEN compete for ultimate supremacy at #WWEGRR! #RAW pic.twitter.com/BZttYkMtcg — WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2018

The commentary team will see Michael Cole, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton from the regular panel whereas there would be two WWE Hall of Famers, as well. Check out the updates from wrestlingINC.com:

“As noted, the one-hour Kickoff pre-show will feature Saxton as the host with WWE Hall of Famers Jerry Lawler, Jim Ross, and Booker T as the guest panelists. No word yet on if Ross, Booker, and Lawler will be calling any matches on the show but Lawler previously teased that he and JR would call a match or two.”