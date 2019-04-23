WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: April 23, 2019

Will Roman Reigns be fired tonight?
Roman Reigns came out with a plan to make Smackdown Live his yard last week. But, after delivering the Superman Punch to WWE Chairman Mr. McMahon, there is every chance he will be fired before he showcases full force.
Last week at the culmination of Superstar Shake-up 2019, Mr. McMahon promised the biggest acquisition in Smackdown Live history, and out walked Elias. But, before the WWE Universe could even catch their collective breath, Roman Reigns suddenly emerged as the newest edition to team blue and delivered the Superman Punch to both Mr. McMahon and Elias.
Now, will Reigns find himself out of a job this Tuesday for his actions against the Chairman? Or is this a perfect way to start a McMahon feud with Reigns? Find out tonight.
Kofi Kingston to battle Shinsuke Nakamura
Last week, Kevin Owens became the newest member of The New Day after he replaced Big E, who is recovering from an injury. He then helped WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods overcome Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev in a Six-Man Tag Team Match.
This week, "Big O" and Woods will be at ringside when Kingston battles The King of Strong Style one-on-one. Will there be a result? Or will the six men create a brawl? Or is there another twist with outside interference?
Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair to come face-to-face
For the first-time since their epic Triple Threat Winner Take All Match against Ronda Rousey at Wrestlemania, Raw and Smackdown Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair will stand across the ring from one another.
Considering the chances that the two intense Superstars will come to blows, will there be anything left of Smackdown LIVE when The Man stands face-to-face with The Queen? Will there be more challenger waiting to strike?
New tag teams
Smackdown LIVE's newest Superstars Ember Moon and Bayley formed a team last week and so did another new team.
After, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics interrupted Bayley and Ember, Paige hit the scene to announce Smackdown's newest tag team, but before she could, Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville interrupted and suggested that Absolution was reforming.
However, Paige revealed that her new team would consist of Asuka and NXT sensation Kairi Sane. The two wasted no time making an impact, rushing to the ring and, alongside Ember and Bayley, clearing the squared circle of Mandy, Sonya and The IIconics. So, what's in store when Smackdown comes live tonight? Will it result in a title match involving these teams soon? Find out tonight.
Finn Balor and rest of the roster
Last week, Finn Balor was drafted to Smackdown along with his Intercontinental title during the Superstar Shake-up process. He had successful debut in the blue brand after he picked up a win against Ali. This week his title picture will get clearer with a number of stars capable of challenging him for the title.
Meanwhile, the tag team champions Hardy Boyz will also expect to get new challengers after the Usos moved to Raw. The Bar also split during the shake-up. So, they will definitely be pitted with new opponents with the possibility of new teams being created and of course there is New Day as well.
Apart from the names mentioned above, the likes of Elias, Sheamus, Randy Orton, Eric Rowan, Daniel Bryan and more could be involved in some capacity. Plus, don't rule out any surprises during the show.