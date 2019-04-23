WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: April 23, 2019

Bengaluru, April 23: Like on Raw, WWE Smackdown Live will begin its new era tonight at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska where the main focus will be the build up to the next pay-per-view.

After seeing many new faces move to the roster, Blue brand will start anew to add hype and create storylines for next month's Money in the Bank pay-per-view from tonight.

Already announced for tonight is a match featuring the new WWE Champion, a face-off between two of the fiercest rivals and a fall-out for the marquee superstar of the company.

It doesn't sound like @WWERomanReigns is too concerned about being fired on #SDLive. pic.twitter.com/aixLKO7KbJ — WWE (@WWE) April 22, 2019

Sony TEN 1 will telecast WWE Smackdown Live in India on Wednesday (April 24) from 5.30 AM IST, while the repeat will air later in the day at 1 PM, 5 PM and 9 PM.

With Money in the Bank comes an opportunity for a title match on both the rosters. Plus, the PPV will also gift a future shot for one of eight men and women of the WWE. So, four superstars from Team Blue will start strengthening their spots for the shot at the title.

Also, expect the Women's tag team storyline to start building with couple of new teams formed on the show. The same can be said of the Smackdown Tag Team championship as well as there are possibilities of fresh matches.

.@BeckyLynchWWE is ready to defend her titles on BOTH brands! Will coming face to face with @MsCharlotteWWE this Tuesday on #SDLive throw off her focus? pic.twitter.com/EulzsX7fMN — WWE (@WWE) April 22, 2019

Meanwhile, the mid-card title in Smackdown, the Intecontinental title will also see a feud ignite from tonight with multiple superstars involved. And finally, there is room for more additions on the roster after two superstars switched to Raw last night.

Here is what's in store for Smackdown in Lincoln:

Will Roman Reigns be fired tonight? Roman Reigns came out with a plan to make Smackdown Live his yard last week. But, after delivering the Superman Punch to WWE Chairman Mr. McMahon, there is every chance he will be fired before he showcases full force. Last week at the culmination of Superstar Shake-up 2019, Mr. McMahon promised the biggest acquisition in Smackdown Live history, and out walked Elias. But, before the WWE Universe could even catch their collective breath, Roman Reigns suddenly emerged as the newest edition to team blue and delivered the Superman Punch to both Mr. McMahon and Elias. Now, will Reigns find himself out of a job this Tuesday for his actions against the Chairman? Or is this a perfect way to start a McMahon feud with Reigns? Find out tonight. Kofi Kingston to battle Shinsuke Nakamura Last week, Kevin Owens became the newest member of The New Day after he replaced Big E, who is recovering from an injury. He then helped WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods overcome Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev in a Six-Man Tag Team Match. This week, "Big O" and Woods will be at ringside when Kingston battles The King of Strong Style one-on-one. Will there be a result? Or will the six men create a brawl? Or is there another twist with outside interference? Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair to come face-to-face For the first-time since their epic Triple Threat Winner Take All Match against Ronda Rousey at Wrestlemania, Raw and Smackdown Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair will stand across the ring from one another. Considering the chances that the two intense Superstars will come to blows, will there be anything left of Smackdown LIVE when The Man stands face-to-face with The Queen? Will there be more challenger waiting to strike? New tag teams Smackdown LIVE's newest Superstars Ember Moon and Bayley formed a team last week and so did another new team. After, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics interrupted Bayley and Ember, Paige hit the scene to announce Smackdown's newest tag team, but before she could, Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville interrupted and suggested that Absolution was reforming. However, Paige revealed that her new team would consist of Asuka and NXT sensation Kairi Sane. The two wasted no time making an impact, rushing to the ring and, alongside Ember and Bayley, clearing the squared circle of Mandy, Sonya and The IIconics. So, what's in store when Smackdown comes live tonight? Will it result in a title match involving these teams soon? Find out tonight. Finn Balor and rest of the roster Last week, Finn Balor was drafted to Smackdown along with his Intercontinental title during the Superstar Shake-up process. He had successful debut in the blue brand after he picked up a win against Ali. This week his title picture will get clearer with a number of stars capable of challenging him for the title. Meanwhile, the tag team champions Hardy Boyz will also expect to get new challengers after the Usos moved to Raw. The Bar also split during the shake-up. So, they will definitely be pitted with new opponents with the possibility of new teams being created and of course there is New Day as well. Apart from the names mentioned above, the likes of Elias, Sheamus, Randy Orton, Eric Rowan, Daniel Bryan and more could be involved in some capacity. Plus, don't rule out any surprises during the show.